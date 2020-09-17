Low-key Chatar Yatra this year

By Express News Service

BHAWANIPATNA: In view of the Covid-19 pandemic, the Chatar Yatra of Goddess Manikeswari in Bhawanipatna will be held without any devotees this year. The festival, which will be celebrated on October 24, would be a muted affair this time.

At a preparatory meeting for the festival held on Wednesday, it was decided that all roads to Bhawanipatna town would be sealed from October 22.

While animal sacrifice during the festival is banned, the Chatar Yatra will be taken out only in presence of sevayats and two troupes of artistes performing Jena Badya and Ghumura. Usually, Chatar of Goddess Manikeswari representing the deity is taken to Jenakhal secretly after the ritual ‘Sandhi Puja’ is performed in the temple.

The yatra will be streamed online and telecast live for devotees who can watch it from the safety of their homes, said Collector Parag Harshad Gavali. Besides, no devotees will be allowed to attend Lakhamara festival of the deity on October 25.