Minor among three killed in mishap

By Express News Service

BARIPADA: Three persons including a 14-year-old boy died and nine others sustained grievous injuries after the auto-rickshaw in which they were travelling was hit by a truck on NH-49 at Bangiriposi Ghat on Wednesday.

While Mansingh Marandi (40) and Fagu Hembram (14) died on the spot, Manku Marandi (45) succumbed during treatment at PRM Medical College and Hospital (MCH) here.

All the three deceased were residents of Dopatta village within Bisoi police limits.

Sources said 12 persons including parents of students and the auto-rickshaw driver were travelling to Bankati Ashram School in Suliapada to bring mid-Day meal rice when the mishap took place.

As schools are closed due to the pandemic, the Government has made provision for distribution of MDM rice to parents of students.

Bangiriposi IIC Dayanidhi Das said the injured were first rushed to the local hospital and later shifted to the MCH after their condition worsened.