Naveen Patnaik asks DGP to step up enforcement so as to control COVID spread in Cuttack, Bhubaneswar

As the economic slowdown reflected in the first quarter of this fiscal with a revenue shortfall of over 23 per cent, he said people must not be allowed to be affected by this.

People buying essentials at Pattapola, a containment zone, in Cuttack | Express

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: As coronavirus caseload shows no signs of relenting in Bhubaneswar and Cuttack where healthcare response and infrastructure by the municipal corporations has been found wanting, the Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Wednesday directed the State Police to step up enforcement activities in the Twin Cities so that Covid-19 protocols are followed and numbers remain under control.

Reviewing the Covid situation with senior officers and district collectors through video conference, the Chief Minister said, “As per the feedback about enforcement activities throughout the State, strict adherence of Covid protocol in Bhubaneswar-Cuttack Commissionerate area is not encouraging.” 

He directed the DGP to do the needful to bring a sense of discipline among people violating the Covid guidelines.

According to available information, Twin City police prosecuted over 9,900 persons between September 11 and 15 for violation of Covid guidelines, sealed 12 shops and collected over Rs  32 lakh as penalty from them. 

Since April, Commissionerate Police has prosecuted 1.8 lakh persons and collected Rs  2.5 crore as penalty from them. With all economic activities resumed, there has been a rise in violations.

During the review, Naveen appreciated the efforts of health functionaries and Covid warriors and expressed satisfaction over the rate of recovery of patients from the deadly disease.

More than 1.25 lakh affected people have recovered from Covid so far and around 1 lakh recovered in the last five weeks. 

With activities becoming normal in many sectors after lifting of restrictions, the Chief Minister directed the Collectors to scale up wage employment under MGNREGS and other livelihood activities in rural areas to boost the economy.

The Collectors were asked to ensure that the special package announced by the State Government for agriculture and allied sectors are properly implemented so that the benefits reach the beneficiaries.

He said the interventions earlier announced by him as Covid livelihood package in fisheries, animal husbandry, horticulture, soil conservation, forestry and agriculture sector should be followed up as a top priority.

Emphasising on the need for pumping more funds to rural households, the Chief Minister directed officials concerned to support MSME and other industrial activities to reach pre-Covid level. 

