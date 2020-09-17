STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
No access to critical Covid care sans specialists

A fortnight back, the State Health department had assured to depute four specialists to Jeypore Covid hospital, but they are yet to join duty. 

A medic wearing a PPE prepares to collect samples for COVID-19 tests. (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

JEYPORE: The State Government has asked the district administrations to not refer Covid-19 patients to hospitals in major cities like Bhubaneswar, Cuttack and Berhampur but have the peripheral facilities any other option.

Despite availability of medical infrastructure, lack of adequate health professionals have crippled timely treatment of critical Covid patients forcing the districts to shift them to hospitals in the cities.

The 150-bed Jeypore Covid hospital is a case in point. The hospital has 10 ICU beds with ventilators but crippled due to absence of doctors and specialists. 

Ideally, a medicine specialist, a pulmonologist, cardiologist and anesthesiologist should be present round the clock but there are no specialists at the hospitals. All eight doctors who are on duty are deputed from the DHH and work in shifts. Very often, due to absence of specialist doctors, critical cases are either referred to Berhampur or Bhubaneswar for further treatment. 

Some of them have to go to private hospitals in neighbouring Vishakapatnam but there are cases where the patients’ health conditions have deteriorated  during transit. If sources are to be believed, nearly 70 Covid-19 patients were shifted to other hospitals from Koraput district in the past couple of days, and at least five of them have succumbed on the way.

Aggrieved locals have also urged the Collector to run the critical care units in the hospital by deputing specialists from Koraput Medical College and Hospital without referring the patients to hospitals outside. 
“Why should Covid patients be deprived of critical care in the local hospital and sent to other hospitals despite facilities available here?”  Suryanarayan Rath, former vice chairman of Jeypore municipality said. 

Koraput CDMO Makarananda Behura has admitted that due to absence of specialist doctors at the Covid Hospital,  critical cases are referred to other hospitals outside the district as per norms. “Once we have full-time specialists here, critical patients will be treated here,” he said.

