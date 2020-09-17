STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
NTCA slashes funds, worry for Odisha's Satkosia Tiger Reserve

As against the annual allocation of Rs 15 crore to Rs 16 crore from NTCA, this year the TR has received only Rs 3.82 crore.

Published: 17th September 2020 10:13 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th September 2020 10:13 AM

Satkosia Gorge View cottage at Badmul eco-tourism project | Express

By Express News Service

ANGUL: The Satkosia Tiger Reserve is staring at an imminent funds crunch with reduction of financial grants from the National Tiger Conservation Authority (NTCA).

Animal rights activists said as this would have a negative impact on development and maintenance of the tiger reserve, the State Government should come forward to meet the deficiency.

Field Director of Satkosia TR Pradhip Raj Karate, also the RCCF (Angul circle), said he had submitted proposal for Rs 16 crore annual allocation for the tiger reserve from NTCA but the latter granted only Rs 3.82 crore for the current financial year. In the last fiscal, NTCA had provided Rs 15.97 crore for development of the TR. 

“With this drastic cut in funds, development work in the TR will be disrupted. There are 400 squad members who guard the reserve round the clock and are paid salaries from the NTCA grant. It will be difficult to pay them with this meagre allocation”, Karate said.

Apparently, NTCA had slashed funds for all tiger reserves across the country including Satkosia due to funds shortage. Environmental activist Prasanna Behera said NTCA and Centre must look into basic requirements of the tiger reserve. 

Satkosia is currently home to tigress Sundari which has been kept in an enclosure here. The field director also informed that so far Madhya Pradesh Government has not given any green signal for taking Sundari back despite requests from the Odisha Government. 

