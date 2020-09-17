STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik expresses displeasure of blatant violation of COVID-19 norms in Cuttack

Despite Government order for delivering test reports in 48 hrs, CMC is not informing people their test results, leading to patients spreading infection.

Published: 17th September 2020 10:25 AM

Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik

Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Wednesday expressed displeasure over the blatant violations of Covid-19 norms in Cuttack, which is witnessing a rapid spread of the coronavirus infection. But, are the citizens only to blame?

The incompetence of the Cuttack Municipal Corporation (CMC) in performing its basic duties in keeping the people informed and monitoring infected persons is leading to a serious situation in the Millennium city.

The civic body is not informing persons testing positive for the virus about their test results, leading them to believe they are not infected and thus, move around and spread the virus in the community.

While the State Government has categorically ordered that the RT-PCR test result should be delivered to a patient within 48 hours for timely isolation and treatment, the CMC believes otherwise.

In a latest case, a person has not been provided with the test result, which apparently is positive, almost 10 days after he gave his sample.  

The infected patient gave his sample on September 7 at the Bamphakuda urban public health centre (UPHC). 

The 56-year-old man of Parswar Sahi in Jobra suffered from cold, cough and fever for a week following which, he underwent the Covid-19 test at the UPHC. After collecting his sample, the health staff told him that he would be informed about his test result by CMC over the telephone within 48 hours.”

Since I had the symptoms, I decided to isolate myself in my home and waited for a message from the CMC.

But it has already been 10 days and I am yet to get the test report” he said, adding that in wake of the delay he opted for self-treatment in consultation with a local physician. 

On Wednesday, the man approached the Bamphakuda UPHC staff and asked for his Covid test report. The health officials told him that he had tested positive for the virus on September 7 and he was supposed to be informed about his positive status by the CMC control room staff.

Annoyed with the carelessness, the man then tried to contact the control room and the 24X7 emergency helpline number released by the CMC on September 11.

But, both the numbers remained non-responsive, he alleged. 

Opening of the control room and starting an emergency helpline number will serve no purpose in the absence of proper monitoring and supervision, he added. 

“Had I not informed my family and neighbours about my health condition and isolated myself as a precautionary measure, many would have been infected. This is gross negligence of the civic body officials. They are helping the spread of the infection in the city,” he alleged.

Repeated attempts to elicit response from CMC Commissioner and City Health Officer on the issue proved futile. 

Comments

