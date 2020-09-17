STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Odisha enhances ex gratia for cops in Naxal areas, cuts costs

Currently, an officer in the rank of inspector and above is entitled to ex gratia of Rs 20 lakh, for sub inspectors till home guard level, it is Rs 16 lakh.

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Odisha Government on Wednesday enhanced ex gratia by Rs  10 lakh for security personnel laying down their lives in Naxal violence in the State but it would end up saving more by re-working its costs.

The enhancement comes as the Government had discontinued the group insurance scheme towards which it annually paid Rs  5 crore, though fatalities in Naxal violence have significantly dropped in the State.

In fact, under the insurance scheme, the security personnel were entitled to a Rs  10 lakh coverage which now gets added to the existing three-tier ex gratia compensation but sans the premium. The proposal which has got approval of the Finance Department will come to effect retrospectively since 2017.

Currently, an officer in the rank of inspector and above is entitled to ex gratia of Rs  20 lakh, for sub inspectors till home guard level, it is Rs  16 lakh whereas for SPOs and gram rakhis, it is Rs  10 lakh.

Last year, the Home Department had proposed the ex gratia enhancement after the Unified Command meeting and weighing the financial implications. Since the Centre had enhanced the ex gratia to Rs  20 lakh which is paid under the Security Related Expenditure (SRE) scheme, Odisha Government decided to rework the insurance and ex gratia composition. Under the scheme, the Centre and State bear the expenditure in 60:40 ratio.

Between 2017-18 and 2019-20, there has been four casualties of security personnel towards which ex gratia is calculated to Rs  64 lakh. Had the group insurance scheme been persisted with, the total expenditure would have stood at Rs  15.64 crore of which the State share would be Rs  6.25 crore.

However, under the new plan, it would end up paying Rs  56 lakh for the four families of the martyrs out of the total expenditure of Rs  1.04 crore. This significantly reduces the financial burden on the State as well as the Centre.

The State has done exceedingly well in pushing the Left Wing Extremists back in many regions and in the course, the casualties of security personnel has dropped too.

In July, it had requested removal of five districts from SRE as its anti-Naxal operations have been largely successful in last three to four years. 

