Small relief for Durga Puja committees in Odisha as HC allows ongoing 7 feet idol work

However, the Court allowed the puja committees in Cuttack city who had already started construction of 7 ft high idols of Goddess Durga to go ahead with it.

Published: 17th September 2020 10:21 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th September 2020 10:21 AM   |  A+A-

Durga puja

A Durga idol in the making. (Photo| PTI)

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: The Orissa High Court on Wednesday did not interfere with the restrictions imposed by the State Government on the size of idols that should come up in puja mandaps. 

On September 10, the office of Special Relief Commissioner had issued an order directing for adherence to certain rules for observance of Durga Puja, Laxmi Puja, Kali Puja and other festivals in view of Covid-19 guidelines of the State Government.

The order had restricted the idol height to 4 ft which was challenged by Balubazar puja committee. It was contended that as per tradition, construction of the clay idols of Goddess Durga starts from Radhashtami day (August 25) and the first coat of white chalk colour (Khadi Chadah) is given on Mahalaya, which is on Thursday. But the order was issued on September 10.

The Counsel for the Government took the plea that the restriction on size of idol was included on the basis of a written resolution submitted by Mahanagar Shanti Committee secretary Bhikari Das on August 28. 
Counsels appearing on behalf of several puja committees on the other hand contended that the August 28 resolution was not based on a unanimous decision by the puja committees of the city. 

After hearing both sides, the division bench of Chief Justice Mohammad Rafiq and Justice BR Sarangi directed the puja committees who had already constructed 7 ft idols to submit applications and asked the Deputy Commissioner of Police, Cuttack to allow them to go ahead with it after inspection of their puja mandaps.

