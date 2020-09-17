Termination of rape victim’s pregnancy: Orissa HC reserves order

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: The Orissa High Court has kept its judgment reserved on a petition filed by 22-year-old rape victim’s mother seeking permission to terminate her daughter’s 24-week pregnancy.

Justice Biswanath Rath in an interim order said, “Looking to the financial conditions of the petitioner’s family, mental and health condition of the victim girl involved herein, this Court directs, in the event there is any requirement of financial assistance and/or health assistance from the side of the petitioner, that shall be immediately attended to by Jagatsinghpur Collector and CDMO having subject in their domain till delivery of judgment in this case”.

Justice Rath reserved judgment on Monday after CDMO Dr Bijaya Panda filed in pursuance of the Court’s order an affidavit indicating the health condition of the child in the womb and whether its continuance in the womb is injurious or not.

In his affidavit, Dr Panda said the ultrasound report had revealed a single live foetus at 24 weeks of gestation with no congenital anomaly and the foetal parts including brain, spine, heart, limbs, facial structure, kidneys, urinary bladder and stomach appear normal at present.

All investigations of the pregnant lady were carried out at SCB Medical College Hospital on September 12.

Neurology consultation was also done and patient has been advised treatment, accordingly. Her hematological and serological investigation reports are within normal limits.

It has been advised as per the investigation reports that the patient needs regular antenatal check up, treatment and delivery in a tertiary care centre, the CDMO said in the affidavit.