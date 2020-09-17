Tribal woman mortgages land to bring husband’s body from hospital in Odisha

By Express News Service

BARIPADA: A poor tribal woman of Rashgobindpur in Mayurbhanj district was forced to mortgage her land to bring her husband’s body from the hospital on a trolley-rickshaw on Wednesday. The video of the woman, identified as Suka Marandi of Gobara village, walking beside the trolley with her husband’s body went viral on social media.

Sources said 45-year-old Dukha Marandi was suffering from fever since one week. He was treated by a quack but to no avail.

When his condition worsened, Suka brought him to Rashgobindpur community health centre (CHC) on Friday night. However, the doctor declared him brought dead.

Without any money, Suka tried to call 108 ambulance service in vain. She then met a trolley-rickshaw puller who demanded Rs 800 to carry her husband’s body to Gobara. Since she did not have the amount, Suka returned to her village.

Sources said the State Government’s Mahaprayan scheme, which facilitates transportation of bodies from hospital, does not cover Rashgobindpur CHC. The facility is only available in the district headquarters hospital.

The next morning, she approached a fellow villager and mortgaged her land in return of Rs 800. With the money, she brought Sukha’s body on the trolley to the village. With the help of neighbours, Dukha’s body was cremated.CDMO Rupavanoo Mishra was unavailable for comment.