STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Tribal woman mortgages land to bring husband’s body from hospital in Odisha

The video of the woman, identified as Suka Marandi of Gobara village, walking beside the trolley with her husband’s body went viral on social media.

Published: 17th September 2020 10:06 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th September 2020 10:06 AM   |  A+A-

Dead body, Death

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

BARIPADA: A poor tribal woman of Rashgobindpur in Mayurbhanj district was forced to mortgage her land to bring her husband’s body from the hospital on a trolley-rickshaw on Wednesday. The video of the woman, identified as Suka Marandi of Gobara village, walking beside the trolley with her husband’s body went viral on social media.

Sources said 45-year-old Dukha Marandi was suffering from fever since one week. He was treated by a quack but to no avail.

When his condition worsened, Suka brought him to Rashgobindpur community health centre (CHC) on Friday night. However, the doctor declared him brought dead.

Without any money, Suka tried to call 108 ambulance service in vain. She then met a trolley-rickshaw puller who demanded Rs 800 to carry her husband’s body to Gobara. Since she did not have the amount, Suka returned to her village.

Sources said the State Government’s Mahaprayan scheme, which facilitates transportation of bodies from hospital, does not cover Rashgobindpur CHC. The facility is only available in the district headquarters hospital. 

The next morning, she approached a fellow villager and mortgaged her land in return of Rs 800. With the money, she brought Sukha’s body on the trolley to the village. With the help of neighbours, Dukha’s body was cremated.CDMO Rupavanoo Mishra was unavailable for comment.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Odisha
India Matters
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh. (Photo| Twitter)
China trying to obstruct India from patrolling at LAC but no power can stop our Army: Rajnath
For representational purpose. (File Photo)
Tahir Hussain, Safoora Zargar among 15 named in Delhi riots plot
Chennai Super Kings skipper MS Dhoni (File photo| AP)
Goodbye India, hello IPL: MS Dhoni set to 'rule roost' in UAE
For representational purposes (Tapas Ranjan | Express Illustrations)
Job loss during lockdown sucked these women in Tamil Nadu into underbelly of couple swapping

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Kerala Higher Education Minister K T Jaleel (Facebook photo)
Kerala gold smuggling case: Youth Congress stages protest in front of NIA office
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
What’s the link between Vitamin D and Covid-19?
Gallery
After a break of nearly five months, Pakistan on Tuesday began its phased reopening of schools, in view of the falling number of new coronavirus cases in the country. (Photo | AP)
IN PICS | Pakistan reopens schools almost after 5 months of coronavirus lockdown. Here's what you need to know
A vast swath of a vital wetlands is burning in Brazil, sweeping across several national parks and obscuring the sun behind dense smoke. IN PIC: A jaguar lays near an area recently scorched by wildfires. (Photo | AP)
IN PICS | 200 jaguars, other animals feared dead in Brazil tropical wetland fires, rescue operations continue 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp