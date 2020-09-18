STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

20 catch coronavirus after attending Singapur village feast

Meanwhile, the administration has declared a two-day shutdown in Biridi block beginning Thursday after detection of positive cases.

Published: 18th September 2020 09:42 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th September 2020 09:42 AM   |  A+A-

COVID 19, PPE, Coronavirus, Testing

A medic wearing a PPE prepares to collect samples for COVID-19 tests. (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

JAGATSINGHPUR: As many as 20 persons were infected with coronavirus after attending a feast in Singapur village under Balikuda block in Jagatsinghpur district. A woman Jyotsnarani Sahani of the village passed away on August 30 following a prolonged illness. Her family members observed the 11th-day death rituals and hosted a feast for villagers on September 8. While the State Government has restricted the presence of 50 persons in death rituals, the feast was attended by hundreds of villagers. 

Five days later, the deceased woman’s son-in-law, who attended the feast, suffered from fever and underwent a COVID test. When his test report came out positive, the entire family and few villagers opted for a test at the District Headquarters Hospital. Of them, 15 family members and four villagers turned out positive.

Sarpanch of Krushndaspur panchayat Lina Malla said at least 300 persons had attended the feast and she has asked the Anganwadi and Asha workers to facilitate rapid antigen tests of the other villagers who were present at the event. 

Meanwhile, the administration has declared a two-day shutdown in Biridi block beginning Thursday after the detection of positive cases. On the day, 126 positive cases were detected in the district.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
coronavirus Singapur village feast
India Matters
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh. (Photo| Twitter)
China trying to obstruct India from patrolling at LAC but no power can stop our Army: Rajnath
For representational purpose. (File Photo)
Tahir Hussain, Safoora Zargar among 15 named in Delhi riots plot
Chennai Super Kings skipper MS Dhoni (File photo| AP)
Goodbye India, hello IPL: MS Dhoni set to 'rule roost' in UAE
For representational purposes (Tapas Ranjan | Express Illustrations)
Job loss during lockdown sucked these women in Tamil Nadu into underbelly of couple swapping

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Kerala Higher Education Minister K T Jaleel (Facebook photo)
Kerala gold smuggling case: Youth Congress stages protest in front of NIA office
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
What’s the link between Vitamin D and Covid-19?
Gallery
After a break of nearly five months, Pakistan on Tuesday began its phased reopening of schools, in view of the falling number of new coronavirus cases in the country. (Photo | AP)
IN PICS | Pakistan reopens schools almost after 5 months of coronavirus lockdown. Here's what you need to know
A vast swath of a vital wetlands is burning in Brazil, sweeping across several national parks and obscuring the sun behind dense smoke. IN PIC: A jaguar lays near an area recently scorched by wildfires. (Photo | AP)
IN PICS | 200 jaguars, other animals feared dead in Brazil tropical wetland fires, rescue operations continue 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp