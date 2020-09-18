STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
BJP condoles death of two senior leaders in Odisha  

A member of the Jagannath Temple Managing Committee, Pratihari played a major role in propagation of the Jagannath culture and tradition across the world.

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Two senior leaders of the BJP, former IPS officer Ashok Sahu and Rabindra Pratihari, passed away on Thursday. While Sahu (68) died at his Pithapur residence in Cutack following a prolonged illness, Pratihari (79), a senior servitor of Sri Jagannath temple, Puri breathed his last at a private hospital in the city. 

Sahu was ailing for nearly a month following a brain stroke. An IPS officer of Assam cadre, Sahu took voluntary retirement from service in 2003 and joined BJP in the following year. He had unsuccessfully contested the Lok Sabha elections twice as a BJP candidate from Kandhamal (2009) and Puri (2014).

A member of the Jagannath Temple Managing Committee, Pratihari played a major role in propagation of the Jagannath culture and tradition across the world. He was the secretary general of Shri Jagannath Chetana Gabesana Pratisthan.  

Senior BJP leaders, including Union Ministers Dharmendra Pradhan and Pratap Sarangi, State unit president Samir Mohanty and Leader of Opposition in Assembly Pradipta Naik expressed deep condolence at the passing away of the two leaders.
 

