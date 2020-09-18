Eco Retreat camps may be back at five sites in Odisha

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: This winter, Eco Retreat is likely to make a comeback in the State’s tourism events. At a time when the tourism sector is gasping for breath post lockdown, the Department of Tourism is considering to organize the second edition of the glamorous camping project in five different locations - Konark (Ramchandi beach), Satkosia (Badmul Sandbar), Bhitarkanika (Nalitapatia), Daringibadi and Hirakund.

Recently, the Tourism Director issued a request for proposals from various agencies organizing such events through the Viability Gap Funding (VGF) mode. This year, the camps may be organized for three months at each location from December 2020 to February 2021 tentatively. At the glamping sites, there will be arrangements for conducting various activities like guided tours on electric bicycles, shooting, archery, parasailing, among others.

Last week, the department had conducted a short survey on social media seeking people’s opinion regarding the retreat’s comeback. “Odisha Tourism’s Marine Drive Eco Retreat, a benchmark in India’s glamping scene, plans to be back from hibernation across diverse locations - beach, hill station, forest, etc. while ensuring tourist safety and hygiene protocols. Please let us know your preference,” the social media post read.

To this survey question, 66.1 per cent of respondents believed it was a great initiative. While 10.7 per cent were willing to come with companion; 3.6 per cent wanted to go solo for safety. Around 19. 6 per cent felt they should wait for the pandemic to subside. The total number of respondents were 168.

Meanwhile, sources revealed that Covid guidelines and safety protocols would get top priority at these camps. In the ROP (request for proposal), the Tourism Department has already asked the agencies to make provisions for medical facility.

“To attend to any critical situation, operator shall provide for an emergency vehicle, doctor facility, isolation room, rapid testing facilities and also ensure an operational tie up with a hospital in the vicinity of the project site,” the notice read.