Inter-Ministerial Central team led by Praveen Vashista inspects flood damage in Odisha

The team members interacted with affected people and also inquired about the relief operations currently underway.

Published: 18th September 2020 09:44 AM

Central team members inspecting the breach in Benipur village

Central team members inspecting the breach in Benipur village

By Express News Service

KENDRAPARA: An inter-Ministerial Central team led by Joint Secretary of Ministry of Home Affairs Praveen Vashista visited flood-hit Derabishi, Aul, Rajkanika and Pattamundai blocks to assess the extent of damage in the region.

The team members interacted with affected people and also inquired about the relief operations currently underway.Ajit Behera of Benipur village under Derabishi block said, “We urged the Central team to direct district officials to plug the breach as we are planning to clear the sand from our fields.” Many villagers told the team members that Birupa river breached at Benipur due to substandard work of the embankment.
The team surveyed paddy fields which are still under water in the worst-hit Kolathia, Penthapala, Balikira, Taradipala and Alapua villages in Pattamundai block.

“Prospects of a bumper food grain production this year have been washed away by floods. It would take a year for farmers to clear the sand from their agriculture land,” Ramachandra Das of Bharigada told the team members. Addressing mediapersons later in the day, the team members assured all cooperation and assistance to the affected farmers.

Kendrapara Collector Samarth Verma and district emergency officer Sambeet Satapathy accompanied the Central team.

