STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Odisha seeks Rs 1,100 crore flood assistance

The team headed by Joint Secretary of Ministry of Home Affairs Praveen Vashista visited flood-hit areas on Wednesday and Thursday. 

Published: 18th September 2020 09:01 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th September 2020 09:01 AM   |  A+A-

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The State Government submitted a preliminary memorandum seeking central assistance of Rs 1,100 crore for damage caused by the recent floods. The memorandum was submitted to an inter-ministerial central team visiting the State during a wrap-up meeting here on Thursday.

As per the preliminary estimate, the total loss caused to different sectors was estimated at around Rs 1,100 crore. A final memorandum will be prepared within 10-12 days taking an account of the mitigation measures, said a note from the office of the Chief Secretary Asit Tripathy.“The mitigation measures are being worked out and will be indicated in the final memorandum,” said SRC PK Jena. After visiting four flood-affected districts, the six-member central team had a meeting with senior officers of the Government under the chairmanship of the Chief Secretary.

Appraising the team about damaged caused by the heavy rainfall and consequent floods, the Chief Secretary highlighted the need for long term measures like robust embankment and resilient power infrastructure. He highlighted the heavy damage caused to agriculture and horticulture crops.

The SRC told the central team that about 13.87 lakh population were marooned and crop in around 3.11 lakh hectare (ha) land was affected. About 2.25 lakh ha of cropland have suffered more than 33 percent damage. Similarly, about 1.2 lakh houses have suffered damages to various degrees. 

The team appreciated the efforts of the Government and also agreed to the suggestion to consider supporting the state not only in response as per SDRF norm but also include mitigation measures like strengthening of embankments, construction of new embankments, disaster-resilient housing support against damaged houses and other infrastructure.

The team headed by Joint Secretary of Ministry of Home Affairs Praveen Vashista visited flood-hit areas on Wednesday and Thursday. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Odisha flood Odisha memorandum
India Matters
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh. (Photo| Twitter)
China trying to obstruct India from patrolling at LAC but no power can stop our Army: Rajnath
For representational purpose. (File Photo)
Tahir Hussain, Safoora Zargar among 15 named in Delhi riots plot
Chennai Super Kings skipper MS Dhoni (File photo| AP)
Goodbye India, hello IPL: MS Dhoni set to 'rule roost' in UAE
For representational purposes (Tapas Ranjan | Express Illustrations)
Job loss during lockdown sucked these women in Tamil Nadu into underbelly of couple swapping

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Kerala Higher Education Minister K T Jaleel (Facebook photo)
Kerala gold smuggling case: Youth Congress stages protest in front of NIA office
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
What’s the link between Vitamin D and Covid-19?
Gallery
After a break of nearly five months, Pakistan on Tuesday began its phased reopening of schools, in view of the falling number of new coronavirus cases in the country. (Photo | AP)
IN PICS | Pakistan reopens schools almost after 5 months of coronavirus lockdown. Here's what you need to know
A vast swath of a vital wetlands is burning in Brazil, sweeping across several national parks and obscuring the sun behind dense smoke. IN PIC: A jaguar lays near an area recently scorched by wildfires. (Photo | AP)
IN PICS | 200 jaguars, other animals feared dead in Brazil tropical wetland fires, rescue operations continue 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp