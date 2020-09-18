Three oxygen therapy centres opened in Odisha

By Express News Service

BALASORE: In a bid to bring down Covid-19 deaths, the district administration opened three oxygen therapy centres in urban primary health centres (PHCs) on Thursday.

The centres, each having four beds, have been opened in Sovarampur, Sahadev Khunta and Sunhat PHCs. Balasore Collector K Sudarshan Chakraborty inaugurated the centre in Shovarampur PHC.

Chief district medical officer (CDMO) Dulasen Jagadev said the centres will cater to Covid-19 and other patients suffering from respiratory ailments and in need of immediate oxygen. The centres are stocked with sufficient oxygen cylinders, medicines and other healthcare facilities. The centres will provide services round the clock. Three ANMs will be engaged in each centre from September 20, he said.

Dr Raghunath Nayak, Dr Lambodhar Bal and Dr Mamata Sahu have been made in-charge of the centres at Sovarampur, Sahadev Khunta and Sunhat PHC respectively. Patients can contact them on their personal mobile numbers - 8917642380, 8249830774 and 9938009562.Meanwhile, Balasore reported 141 fresh Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours.