STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Ahead of bypolls, CBI raids BJD VP Debi Mishra

However, State BJP general secretary Prithviraj Harichandan rubbished the allegations and said that those who duped people will be punished.

Published: 19th September 2020 09:17 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th September 2020 09:17 AM   |  A+A-

BJD member Debi Prasad Mishra

BJD member Debi Prasad Mishra ( File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The CBI has once again returned to haunt the ruling BJD in Odisha, as a team from the Central investigating agency on Friday questioned party vice-president and former minister Debi Prasad Mishra at his official residence here in connection with the Seashore Chit Fund scam. The investigation into the scam has been dragging on for the last seven years. The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has also registered a case against the Seashore Group in 2014.

The CBI officials visited his residence and questioned him in person even as Mishra is in home isolation after testing Covid-19 positive. While questioning the timing of the action, the BJD and Congress also came down heavily on the CBI, charging it of having ulterior motives in conducting the raid as crucial bypolls to two Assembly seats Balasore and Tirtol are in the horizon.

Mishra is one of three leaders who have been given charge of the poll management in Balasore Assembly seat to be held before November 29. The ruling BJD has launched all out efforts to wrest the seat from BJP. 

BJD spokesperson Lenin Mohanty told mediapersons that the CBI has been investigating cases in Odisha for the last seven years. “A pattern is clearly evident. The CBI starts conducting searches, raids and  issues notices just before elections,” he said.

Congress whip in the Assembly, Tara Prasad Bahinipati, however, termed the CBI action a drama to mislead people. “The BJD and BJP are friends in Delhi and enemies in Odisha. The ruling party had supported NDA’s Deputy Chairperson candidate for Rajya Sabha. How long has this case been going on. Why this sudden raid ahead of the polls?” he asked.

However, State BJP general secretary Prithviraj Harichandan rubbished the allegations and said that those who duped people will be punished.Mishra, meanwhile, said that officials from the investigating agency visited his residence in connection with the Mahanadi Boating project of the Seashore chit fund company.  The Badamba MLA told mediapersons that it was “not a raid” and that the officials “just wanted some documents”.  The CBI team was, however, in his residence for nearly two hours. 

The State Government had signed an agreement with Seashore Group for a water sports complex with a restaurant in Cuttack and allowed the company to manage a State-run guest house in Khurda in 2008-09 during Mishra’s tenure as the Tourism minister. “They asked me about the documents of the project and I told them they are in the department and not with me,” he said.

The BJD leader said that he was not given prior information regarding the visit of the CBI officers to his place. The CBI had in July this year interrogated one of the main accused Subhankar Nayak to ascertain the role of two IAS officers and one IPS officer in the scam. In August, the agency had grilled Mishra’s diarist Dilip Mishra and associate Prafulla Singh, a former BJD executive president of Cuttack district.

On Friday, simultaneous raids were conducted at Mishra’s official residence in Bhubaneswar and house in Cuttack, the house of then Director Tourism Rabi Narayan Nanda, office and house of the director of 141 Avenues and Associates Pvt Limited Bishnu Prasad Mishra in Bhubaneswar and Cuttack and the office and house of managing director of Swagatika Impex Private Limited Prasanna Kumar Patnaik in Thane West, Maharashtra, CBI officials said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
CBI BJD Debi Prasad Mishra Seashore Chit Fund scam
India Matters
A Sukhoi Su-30MKI jet flies over Ladakh amid tension at LAC | pTI
Indian Army unable to patrol 5 posts due to presence of Chinese troops
Four among the nine Al-Qaeda operatives arrested by the NIA from Kerala and West Bengal. (Photos | EPS)
NIA arrests nine Al-Qaeda terrorists after raids in Kerala, West Bengal
Farmers’ groups, protesting agriculture Bills, arrive in Patiala. (Photo | PTI)
Explained: What are the new Agri Bills are and why farmers are unhappy
Defending champions Mumbai Indians will take on CSK in a repeat of last year's final in the opening match of IPL. (File Photo | AP)
IP 2020: Defending champs Mumbai Indians take on Chennai Super Kings today

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Defending champions Mumbai Indians will take on CSK in a repeat of last year's final in the opening match of IPL. (File Photo | AP)
Here's why IPL 2020 could be the most watched season in tournament history
Mohammed Rafi (File | EPS)
India's new Mohammed Rafi! Meet Saurav Kishan from Kerala's Kozhikode
Gallery
In the desert, springs the IPL oasis. Our cartoonist Satish Acharya imagines the drawing-room revolution that this will unleash.
Cartoon: Remote IPL! Switching on the fun and games in COVID times
After a break of nearly five months, Pakistan on Tuesday began its phased reopening of schools, in view of the falling number of new coronavirus cases in the country. (Photo | AP)
IN PICS | Pakistan reopens schools almost after 5 months of coronavirus lockdown. Here's what you need to know
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp