BJD toys with candidates to wrest Balasore seat

Sources in the BJD maintained that the candidate name will be announced by the party supremo and Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik after due deliberations with senior leaders.

Published: 19th September 2020 09:31 AM

Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: As the date of bypolls to two Assembly constituencies in Odisha is likely to be announced soon by the Election Commission of India (ECI), the ruling BJD has started an all-out effort to wrest the Balasore seat from the BJP. 

The BJD, however, suffered a major jolt on Friday with the CBI raiding the residence of former minister Debi Prasad Mishra, who would have been kept in-charge of Balasore seat along with other senior leaders. 

Sources said the BJD had decided to entrust the charge of the constituency to three senior leaders to counter the BJP campaign which will be led by Union Minister Pratap Chandra Sarangi. While Law Minister Pratap Jena will be in-charge of the constituency as district observer, two other senior leaders, former ministers Debi Prasad Mishra and Pratap Deb, will be given different responsibilities. However, the BJD is yet to make any official announcement in this regard.

Meanwhile, speculation is rife in BJD circles about the party’s candidate for Balasore seat. Though the formal process is yet to start in the party for candidate selection, sources said Ollywood actor Arindam, a relative of BJD strongman Pranab Prakash Das, may be fielded from the seat to counter the BJP which is likely to nominate either the son or wife of late Madan Mohan Dutt as the party’s candidate.

However, several other names are also being discussed as probable candidate for the bypoll. They include former MLA Jiban Pradip Das and Subasini Jena, wife of former Balasore MP Rabindra Jena. 

Sources in the BJD maintained that the candidate name will be announced by the party supremo and Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik after due deliberations with senior leaders.

