STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Congress leader entry: Boon or bane for BJP?

On the other hand, political observers opined that BJP is unlikely to gain from Behera’s entry as Congress doesn’t have a sizable vote bank in Tirtol.

Published: 19th September 2020 09:32 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th September 2020 09:32 AM   |  A+A-

Rajkishore Behera at BJP party office in Bhubaneswar on Friday | Express

Rajkishore Behera at BJP party office in Bhubaneswar on Friday | Express

By Express News Service

JAGATSINGHPUR: As the district BJD grapples with internal turmoil ahead of the Tirtol by-election, the BJP may have got a shot in the arm after veteran Congress leader Rajkishore Behera along with his supporters joined the saffron party on Friday.

Behera, who had unsuccessfully contested elections in Tirtol Assembly segment on a Congress ticket in 2009 and 2014, joined BJP at Bhubaneswar in presence of the party’s State general secretary Pruthiraj Harichandan and vice-president Pravati Parida. Former Congress MLA Kailash Mallick and ex-chairman of Tirtol panchayat samiti Pradipta Nayak also joined BJP with him.

Alleging that Congress was ignoring him, Behera had quit the grand old party on Thursday. There is a talk in the town that Behera is likely to be made the BJP candidate in the upcoming Tirtol by-polls.Local BJP leaders said Behera’s entry will strengthen the party in Tirtol. However, sources said hopes of ticket aspirants in BJP have been dashed and some may even leave the party after today’s development.

Former MP and BJP leader Bibhu Prasad Tarai said though the party wanted him to contest the by-polls, he was not interested. The BJP will be strengthened by joining of the Congress leaders. We will fight unitedly to defeat the rival candidates in the elections,” he said.

However, other BJP leaders aspiring for party ticket are in doubt over their fate. Party leader Ramakant Bhoi, who had unsuccessfully contested from Tirtol seat in 2014 and 2019 Assembly elections, said BJP candidate for the by-polls has not yet been finalised. “I am confident to get the party ticket from Tirtol seat. After the ticket is finalised, I will chart my next course of action,” he said.Others in the race for BJP ticket from Tirtol are Harihar Behera and Sanjay Das.

In 2014 elections, Behera polled 53,505 votes and was defeated by BJD candidate and now Jagatsinghpur MP Rajashree Mallick by a margin of 35,448 votes. He secured 48,100 votes and lost to BJD candidate late Rabi Bhoi by a margin of 34,182 votes in 2009 polls.

On the other hand, political observers opined that BJP is unlikely to gain from Behera’s entry as Congress doesn’t have a sizable vote bank in Tirtol. In 2019 elections, BJP had managed to get 53,581 votes due to rift between former Tirtol MLA late Bishnu Das and his arch rival Mallick. The joining of Behera is likely to create conflict within BJP, they added.

The BJD too is witnessing intra-party squabbles due to fraction between supporters of Bishnu’s son Bijay Shankar and local MP Mallick’s husband Asutosh. Both Bijay and Asutosh are eyeing for the party ticket from Tirtol. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Congress BJD Rajkishore Behera BJP
India Matters
A Sukhoi Su-30MKI jet flies over Ladakh amid tension at LAC | pTI
Indian Army unable to patrol 5 posts due to presence of Chinese troops
Four among the nine Al-Qaeda operatives arrested by the NIA from Kerala and West Bengal. (Photos | EPS)
NIA arrests nine Al-Qaeda terrorists after raids in Kerala, West Bengal
Farmers’ groups, protesting agriculture Bills, arrive in Patiala. (Photo | PTI)
Explained: What are the new Agri Bills are and why farmers are unhappy
Defending champions Mumbai Indians will take on CSK in a repeat of last year's final in the opening match of IPL. (File Photo | AP)
IP 2020: Defending champs Mumbai Indians take on Chennai Super Kings today

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Defending champions Mumbai Indians will take on CSK in a repeat of last year's final in the opening match of IPL. (File Photo | AP)
Here's why IPL 2020 could be the most watched season in tournament history
Mohammed Rafi (File | EPS)
India's new Mohammed Rafi! Meet Saurav Kishan from Kerala's Kozhikode
Gallery
In the desert, springs the IPL oasis. Our cartoonist Satish Acharya imagines the drawing-room revolution that this will unleash.
Cartoon: Remote IPL! Switching on the fun and games in COVID times
After a break of nearly five months, Pakistan on Tuesday began its phased reopening of schools, in view of the falling number of new coronavirus cases in the country. (Photo | AP)
IN PICS | Pakistan reopens schools almost after 5 months of coronavirus lockdown. Here's what you need to know
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp