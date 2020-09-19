CP says no to idols of Goddess Durga over 4 feet in Cuttack

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: Twin City Commissioner of Police Sudhanshu Sarangi has decided not to grant permission to any puja committee to construct idols of Goddess Durga exceeding four feet in their puja mandap.The decision was taken in pursuance of an Orissa High Court order issued on Wednesday. It has been communicated by way of an action taken report to the High Court through the Advocate General. The decision is subject to any further orders of the High Court, Sarangi said.

In his report, the Commissioner of Police on the basis of opinions of experienced Biswakarmas (sculptors) and priests contended that there was no requirement for Khadidhara ritual to be performed on September 17 as was asserted wrongly by some interveners which led to the passing the HC order. “It is my duty to bring this apparent misunderstanding created by the parties to the notice of the High Court. In fact most puja committees have not started making the idol, let alone being in a position to perform Khadidhara on September 17”, Sarangi said.

He added that the Biswakarmas and priests have also pointed out that there is no problem in changing the shape or height of the idol as for all practical purposes the idol without the head/face is to be deemed as clay.

According to the inspection report, 142 puja committees had not started making idols, nine committees constructed the idols adhering to the Government norm and committees have built idols which are above 5 ft, two of them were 8 ft.

“It would indeed be a travesty of justice if non-compliance is regularised in a mechanical manner. Further, it will affect the interests and rights of a number of puja committees which have shown utmost respect to the needs of health emergency,” he said.