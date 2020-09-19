STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

CP says no to idols of Goddess Durga over 4 feet in Cuttack

The decision is subject to any further orders of the High Court, Sarangi said.

Published: 19th September 2020 09:43 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th September 2020 09:43 AM   |  A+A-

Durga Puja, Durga

An idol of goddess Durga. (File photo| PTI)

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: Twin City Commissioner of Police Sudhanshu Sarangi has decided not to grant permission to any puja committee to construct idols of Goddess Durga exceeding four feet in their puja mandap.The decision was taken in pursuance of an Orissa High Court order issued on Wednesday. It has been communicated by way of an action taken report to the High Court through the Advocate General. The decision is subject to any further orders of the High Court, Sarangi said.

In his report, the Commissioner of Police on the basis of opinions of experienced Biswakarmas (sculptors) and priests contended that there was no requirement for Khadidhara ritual to be performed on September 17 as was asserted wrongly by some interveners which led to the passing the HC order. “It is my duty to bring this apparent misunderstanding created by the parties to the notice of the High Court. In fact most puja committees have not started making the idol, let alone being in a position to perform Khadidhara on September 17”, Sarangi said.

He added that the Biswakarmas and priests have also pointed out that there is no problem in changing the shape or height of the idol as for all practical purposes the idol without the head/face is to be deemed as clay. 

According to the inspection report, 142 puja committees had not started making idols, nine committees constructed the idols adhering to the Government norm and committees have built idols which are above 5 ft, two of them were 8 ft.

“It would indeed be a travesty of justice if non-compliance is regularised in a mechanical manner. Further, it will affect the interests and rights of a number of puja committees which have shown utmost respect to the needs of health emergency,” he said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Goddess Durga
India Matters
A Sukhoi Su-30MKI jet flies over Ladakh amid tension at LAC | pTI
Indian Army unable to patrol 5 posts due to presence of Chinese troops
Four among the nine Al-Qaeda operatives arrested by the NIA from Kerala and West Bengal. (Photos | EPS)
NIA arrests nine Al-Qaeda terrorists after raids in Kerala, West Bengal
Farmers’ groups, protesting agriculture Bills, arrive in Patiala. (Photo | PTI)
Explained: What are the new Agri Bills are and why farmers are unhappy
Defending champions Mumbai Indians will take on CSK in a repeat of last year's final in the opening match of IPL. (File Photo | AP)
IP 2020: Defending champs Mumbai Indians take on Chennai Super Kings today

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Defending champions Mumbai Indians will take on CSK in a repeat of last year's final in the opening match of IPL. (File Photo | AP)
Here's why IPL 2020 could be the most watched season in tournament history
Mohammed Rafi (File | EPS)
India's new Mohammed Rafi! Meet Saurav Kishan from Kerala's Kozhikode
Gallery
In the desert, springs the IPL oasis. Our cartoonist Satish Acharya imagines the drawing-room revolution that this will unleash.
Cartoon: Remote IPL! Switching on the fun and games in COVID times
After a break of nearly five months, Pakistan on Tuesday began its phased reopening of schools, in view of the falling number of new coronavirus cases in the country. (Photo | AP)
IN PICS | Pakistan reopens schools almost after 5 months of coronavirus lockdown. Here's what you need to know
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp