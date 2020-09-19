Forces go after Maoists in Kalahandi, Kandhamal

By Express News Service

BHAWANIPATNA: Security forces have seized arms and ammunition following an exchange of fire with Maoists in the forests of M Rampur block of Kalahandi district. On a tip off about movement of a group of 20-25 Maoist cadres in Jerka reserve forest within M Rampur police limits of Kalahandi and Burhani forest in Kandhamal, Kalahandi SP B Gangadhar said, a joint operation was launched by Special Operation Group (SOG) and District Voluntary Force (DVF) of both the districts as well as two units of CRPF and as many of CoBRA.

During combing operations, the security forces came under indiscriminate firing from the Maoists. The forces fired in retaliation following which a group of rebels escaped to Birabaru reserve forest in Kalahandi and another fled to Birhani forest in Kandhamal taking advantage of dense cover of trees.An intensive search operation was launched and in the process, one INSAS rifle with magazine, nine 5.56 mm INSAS ball ammunition, spare magazines, Maoist uniforms and literature, electric wires and batteries, haversack and other incriminating articles of the ultras were recovered.

The SP said the security forces returned to base on Thursday following which the incident came to light. Though there was no causality, some Maoists may have been injured in the gun battle.In fact, the State Police have been after the Maoists for the last four-to-five days in the region. Operations which started from Kandhamal have been amplified as police forces from neighbouring districts have joined to flush the ultras out.Earlier on September 9, five Maoists including four women cadres were killed during an encounter with Odisha Police along Kalahandi-Kandhamal border. Two SOG jawans were also martyred in the gun battle.