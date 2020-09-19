STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Forces go after Maoists in Kalahandi, Kandhamal

INSAS rifle, ammunition and other items recovered after gun battle.

Published: 19th September 2020 09:33 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th September 2020 09:33 AM   |  A+A-

INSAS rifle and ammunition seized from Maoists

INSAS rifle and ammunition seized from Maoists

By Express News Service

BHAWANIPATNA: Security forces have seized arms and ammunition following an exchange of fire with Maoists in the forests of M Rampur block of Kalahandi district. On a tip off about movement of a group of 20-25 Maoist cadres in Jerka reserve forest within M Rampur police limits of Kalahandi and Burhani forest in Kandhamal, Kalahandi SP B Gangadhar said, a joint operation was launched by Special Operation Group (SOG) and District Voluntary Force (DVF) of both the districts as well as two units of CRPF and as many of CoBRA. 

During combing operations, the security forces came under indiscriminate firing from the Maoists. The forces fired in retaliation following which a group of rebels escaped to Birabaru reserve forest in Kalahandi and another fled to Birhani forest in Kandhamal taking advantage of dense cover of trees.An intensive search operation was launched and in the process, one INSAS rifle with magazine, nine 5.56 mm INSAS ball ammunition, spare magazines, Maoist uniforms and literature, electric wires and batteries, haversack and other incriminating articles of the ultras were recovered.

The SP said the security forces returned to base on Thursday following which the incident came to light. Though there was no causality, some Maoists may have been injured in the gun battle.In fact, the State Police have been after the Maoists for the last four-to-five days in the region. Operations which started from Kandhamal have been amplified as police forces from neighbouring districts have joined to flush the ultras out.Earlier on September 9, five Maoists including four women cadres were killed during an encounter with Odisha Police along Kalahandi-Kandhamal border. Two SOG jawans were also martyred in the gun battle.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Maoists
India Matters
A Sukhoi Su-30MKI jet flies over Ladakh amid tension at LAC | pTI
Indian Army unable to patrol 5 posts due to presence of Chinese troops
Four among the nine Al-Qaeda operatives arrested by the NIA from Kerala and West Bengal. (Photos | EPS)
NIA arrests nine Al-Qaeda terrorists after raids in Kerala, West Bengal
Farmers’ groups, protesting agriculture Bills, arrive in Patiala. (Photo | PTI)
Explained: What are the new Agri Bills are and why farmers are unhappy
Defending champions Mumbai Indians will take on CSK in a repeat of last year's final in the opening match of IPL. (File Photo | AP)
IP 2020: Defending champs Mumbai Indians take on Chennai Super Kings today

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Defending champions Mumbai Indians will take on CSK in a repeat of last year's final in the opening match of IPL. (File Photo | AP)
Here's why IPL 2020 could be the most watched season in tournament history
Mohammed Rafi (File | EPS)
India's new Mohammed Rafi! Meet Saurav Kishan from Kerala's Kozhikode
Gallery
In the desert, springs the IPL oasis. Our cartoonist Satish Acharya imagines the drawing-room revolution that this will unleash.
Cartoon: Remote IPL! Switching on the fun and games in COVID times
After a break of nearly five months, Pakistan on Tuesday began its phased reopening of schools, in view of the falling number of new coronavirus cases in the country. (Photo | AP)
IN PICS | Pakistan reopens schools almost after 5 months of coronavirus lockdown. Here's what you need to know
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp