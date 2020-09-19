STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Ganjam healthcare ailing with vacancies

Besides, there are only 13 AYUSH doctors, 63 pharmacists, 36 lab technicians and 13 radiographers in Ganjam. 

Published: 19th September 2020 09:52 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th September 2020 04:30 PM   |  A+A-

Coronavirus

Image for representational purpose only.

By Express News Service

BERHAMPUR: AMID the Covid pandemic, a large scale vacancy in the posts of doctors, nurses and other healthcare staff has worsened the health scenario in Ganjam.According to reports, the district requires 537 doctors but is managing with only 218. As per the norms, at least six doctors including four specialists should be posted in each CHC but the health centres at Digapahandi, Patrapur, Kodola are functioning with only two doctors. 

Similarly, against the requirement of 656 nurses in all CHCs and PHCs, the rural health centres are managed by only 96 nurses. Besides, there are only 13 AYUSH doctors, 63 pharmacists, 36 lab technicians and 13 radiographers in Ganjam. 

Even as the district administration has time and again been apprising the Health department of the vacancies, no appointments have been made so far. Ganjam has 30 CHCs, 580 health centres including 460 sub-centres and 89 PHCs. Almost all the PHCs are functioning with a single doctor.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
COVID pandemic Ganjam
India Matters
A Sukhoi Su-30MKI jet flies over Ladakh amid tension at LAC | pTI
Indian Army unable to patrol 5 posts due to presence of Chinese troops
Four among the nine Al-Qaeda operatives arrested by the NIA from Kerala and West Bengal. (Photos | EPS)
NIA arrests nine Al-Qaeda terrorists after raids in Kerala, West Bengal
Farmers’ groups, protesting agriculture Bills, arrive in Patiala. (Photo | PTI)
Explained: What are the new Agri Bills are and why farmers are unhappy
Defending champions Mumbai Indians will take on CSK in a repeat of last year's final in the opening match of IPL. (File Photo | AP)
IP 2020: Defending champs Mumbai Indians take on Chennai Super Kings today

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Defending champions Mumbai Indians will take on CSK in a repeat of last year's final in the opening match of IPL. (File Photo | AP)
Here's why IPL 2020 could be the most watched season in tournament history
Mohammed Rafi (File | EPS)
India's new Mohammed Rafi! Meet Saurav Kishan from Kerala's Kozhikode
Gallery
In the desert, springs the IPL oasis. Our cartoonist Satish Acharya imagines the drawing-room revolution that this will unleash.
Cartoon: Remote IPL! Switching on the fun and games in COVID times
After a break of nearly five months, Pakistan on Tuesday began its phased reopening of schools, in view of the falling number of new coronavirus cases in the country. (Photo | AP)
IN PICS | Pakistan reopens schools almost after 5 months of coronavirus lockdown. Here's what you need to know
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp