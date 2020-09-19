Ganjam healthcare ailing with vacancies

By Express News Service

BERHAMPUR: AMID the Covid pandemic, a large scale vacancy in the posts of doctors, nurses and other healthcare staff has worsened the health scenario in Ganjam.According to reports, the district requires 537 doctors but is managing with only 218. As per the norms, at least six doctors including four specialists should be posted in each CHC but the health centres at Digapahandi, Patrapur, Kodola are functioning with only two doctors.

Similarly, against the requirement of 656 nurses in all CHCs and PHCs, the rural health centres are managed by only 96 nurses. Besides, there are only 13 AYUSH doctors, 63 pharmacists, 36 lab technicians and 13 radiographers in Ganjam.

Even as the district administration has time and again been apprising the Health department of the vacancies, no appointments have been made so far. Ganjam has 30 CHCs, 580 health centres including 460 sub-centres and 89 PHCs. Almost all the PHCs are functioning with a single doctor.