Govt officials can opt to train Odisha Adarsha Vidyalaya students

The move is another step towards providing equal opportunity for growth to students from all sections of society.

Published: 19th September 2020 09:47 AM

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: In a unique initiative, the Odisha Adarsha Vidyalaya (OAV) has sought applications from interested government officers and employees to train pass-out students from these institutions for engineering, medical and other vocational careers.

This is for the first time that any State has gone forward to bringing in its own officers who are keen to groom students for a career of their choice. Many officers and employees have expressed their willingness to take part in this new initiative under the 5T Programme of the State Government. 

Principal Secretary in School and Mass Education department Satyabrata Sahu said interested trainers can be deployed in deputation to the department and provide coaching to OAV students on different subjects. The move is another step towards providing equal opportunity for growth to students from all sections of society.

The OAV initiative of Odisha is one of its kind where English medium Class X CBSE pattern teaching is provided in block areas. In the last two years, 350 students have passed final examinations by securing more than 90 percent of marks. This year, the pass percentage in the OAVs was 80.69. After the results were declared in July, 5T Secretary VK Pandian interacted with students. During the three hour interaction, children had expressed their desire to become engineers, doctors and pursue other vocational studies. Basing on the interaction, the Government stepped up activities to provide them all facilities.

The students are interested to pursue medical, engineering and other higher vocational studies for which they need to face entrance examination, Sahu said and added the students require special training and coaching for this. Students will have to be given coaching online or off-line on physics, chemistry, biology, mathematics, English and social sciences to prepare them for different entrance examination. Interested officials and employees can apply to project director of OAV. They also can get details about the new initiative from the website.

In the February Budget, the State Government had allocated `400 crore under Odisha Adarsha Vidyalaya scheme for establishment of block-level model schools and functioning of existing ones. It had proposed to start 36 new Adarsha Vidyalayas from 2020-21 academic session and upgrade 30 other model schools to higher secondary level. 

TAGS
Odisha Adarsha Vidyalaya
