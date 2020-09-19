Two criminals with PLFI link nabbed, arms seized

By Express News Service

ROURKELA: THE Sundargarh police nabbed two criminals linked to the Jharkhand-based People’s Liberation Front of India (PLFI) and recovered arms, ammunition and cash. The arrest and seizures came during a planned operation on Thursday night at the bordering Kadobahal village under Raiboga police limits in Sundargarh district. SP Sagarika Nath on Friday informed that on a tip off, a special team was sent to raid the house of Raju Kindo (38) in the village, while District Voluntary Force (DVF) personnel cordoned off the area.

When Kindo did not open the door, police forced their way inside and tried to capture him. Kindo opened one round of fire and a personnel Sundargarhmani Naik narrowly escaped. Police managed to overpower Kindo and recovered a pistol with two live bullets and `4.81 lakh from him. Kindo also led police to his accomplice Sanamunu Sahoo (45) of the same village and another pistol was recovered from him.

Police further recovered one carbine with two magazines, four single shot country-made small arms and one double shot country-made gun packed in a polythene and kept hidden underground near Kindo’s house. He informed that the hidden arms were procured from PLFI group leader Jayadhar before he was killed in an encounter by Jharkhand police.

The SP said previously Kindo was associated with Jharkhand’s criminal outfits, Pahadi Cheetah and Jharkhand Badshaw, and later with dreaded outfit PLFI. Kindo was wanted in seven cases of Raiboga and Birmitrapur police stations in Sundargarh that included four murder cases apart from extortion, attempt to murder, armed loot and possession and use of illegal arms and explosives.