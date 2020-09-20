BTSS files PIL in HC over Bimlagarh-Talcher project delay  

By Express News Service

ROURKELA: With land acquisition hurdles derailing progress of the Bimlagarh-Talcher new rail line project and leading to massive cost overrun, Bimlagarh-Talcher Sangram Samiti (BTSS) has filed a PIL in the Orissa High Court (HC) to get the project on track.

While the State Government, Revenue Minister, Revenue Secretary, Collectors of Sundargarh, Deogarh and Talcher districts and General Manager of East Coast Railway (ECoR) are made opposite parties, BTSS President Aditya Prasad Biswal, Bonai MLA Laxman Munda, CITU national vice-president Bishnu Mohanty, Rourkela Bar Association president Ramesh Bal and four other are the petitioners.

The petitioners stated that the project was approved in 2003-04 but the Revenue department has in the last 16 years failed to hand over the total 2,077 acres of land for the purpose. He submitted that 260 acre of Government land is pending transfer to ECoR for the national-level project.

As per ECoR, till July 14, only 298 of total 921 acre of private land has been acquired in Angul and nil in Deogarh and Sundargarh districts. Only 162 acre of total 422 acre of Government land could be alienated so far in the three districts while 644 acre of forest land has been cleared and approval given to ECoR on June 04.

An amount of `810.70 crore was sanctioned for the project in 2007-2008, which was revised to `1,928.78 crore in 2016. The ECoR further extended the completion target to March 2025 citing land hurdles. Now, after multiple revisions, the final project cost is apprehended to reach `3,000 crore. “It is mindless wastage of national money which must stop.

We have appealed to the HC to ensure transfer of remaining Government and private land within a strict time-frame,” Biswal said. “For 289-km Balangir-Khurda rail line project, the Government has provided land free of cost apart from bearing half of the project cost, while in case of Bimlagarh-Talcher project (149.78km) the Indian Railways is bearing all cost. Yet, the Government is dragging its feet on land transfer. Notices have been issued to the opposite parties,” Biswal said.