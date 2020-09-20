STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
COVID-19: Rising local cases worry Cuttack City  

Despite rising number of local cases, the Cuttack Municipal Corporation (CMC) is yet to chalk out special strategies to contain the spread of virus. 

Published: 20th September 2020 10:16 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th September 2020 10:16 AM   |  A+A-

A doctor takes a nasal swab sample to test for COVID-19. (Photo | AP)

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: Local cases continue to build up fast in Millennium city as Cuttack reports a rise in the coronavirus cases. As many as 1,010 local positive cases have so far been detected between September 12 and 19, indicating a deterioration in the Covid-19 situation in the city.

A total of 275 new infections detected on Saturday, 94 were local cases and the administration could not point at the source of infection. The cases came in from Arunoday Market, College Square, Badambadi, Bidanasi, CDA Sector-7 and 11, Kalyani Nagar, Alamchand Bazar, Jagatpur, Jobra, Mahatab Road, Nayabazar and Tala Telenga Bazar localities. 

While number of persons infected with virus in the city has crossed the figure of the State Capital on Friday, the increasing trend of cases through local transmission has worried the civic body due to lack of adequate measures. 

On September 12, 211 positive cases were detected in the city and of which, 93 cases were local. Of 199 cases recorded on September 13, the figure of the local contact cases was 103. On September 14, 208 cases including 119 local were detected from the city. Similarly, the city reported 148, 149, 131 and 176 local cases on September 15, 16, 17 and 18 respectively. 

Despite rising number of local cases, the Cuttack Municipal Corporation (CMC) is yet to chalk out special strategies to contain the spread of virus. Attempts to elicit response from the Municipal Commissioner on the issue proved futile as she did not pick up phone despite repeated calls to her mobile number. Meanwhile, the State Government on Saturday rushed two senior IAS officers, appointed as Covid observers, to take stock of the situation.

Principal Secretary of Agriculture and Farmers’ Empowerment department Dr Saurabh Garg, who is in-charge of Cuttack city, and Additional Secretary of General Administration department Susanta Mohapatra, in-charge of Cuttack rural, reviewed the situation. They asked the Collector and CMC Commissioner to chalk out strategies to contain the spread of the infection. The Covid observers also inspected the CMC’s corona control room.   

491 new infections
Cuttack: The district on Saturday registered 491 fresh cases taking the tally to 15,483. The new cases included highest 275 from CMC area and 216 from rural parts of the district. Of the 216 cases detected from rural parts, highest 39 have been reported from Athagarh followed by 34 from Banki, 24 from Badamba and 14 from Nischintakoili block. As on Saturday, the total number of positive cases in CMC area stands at 9,320 with 2,344 active cases. 

