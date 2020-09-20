Low pressure over Bay of Bengal to trigger rains in Odisha

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: A fresh low pressure area is likely to bring in heavy showers to the State next week. The system, the India Meteorological Department said, is likely to form over north-east Bay of Bengal and neighbourhood by Sunday.

The system is expected to become more marked in the subsequent 24 hours. The weather office has issued an orange warning and forecast heavy to very heavy rainfall over Malkangiri, Koraput, Balasore, Mayurbhanj, Bhadrak, Jajpur and Kendrapara districts on Sunday.

Met office said heavy to very heavy rainfall might lead to landslides in hilly regions, damage houses and cause water-logging in low lying areas. Special Relief Commissioner Pradeep Kumar Jena has asked Collectors to monitor the situation closely.

The new system is likely to trigger rainfall over coastal, northern and adjoining western districts on Sunday. Heavy to very heavy rainfall is expected at Deogarh, Keonjhar, Sundargarh, Sambalpur, Jharsuguda, Bargarh, Angul, Nuapada, Balangir and Sambalpur districts on Monday.

“Light to moderate rainfall or thundershower activity may occur at most places in Odisha on Monday. The rainfall activity is expected to reduce from Tuesday onwards,” said Bhubaneswar Meteorological Centre Director, HR Biswas.

Under influence of the system, squally surface winds reaching up to 45 km to 55 km per hour will prevail along the coast. North Bay of Bengal and adjoining west-central Bay of Bengal off Odisha coast will experience similar squally winds.

Met office has advised the fishermen not to venture into deep sea area from Sunday. Between June 1 and Saturday, at least eight systems have formed over Bay of Bengal, five of them in August alone. The normal rainfall during the period is 1068 mm and it has recorded only a two per cent deficit.