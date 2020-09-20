STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Low pressure over Bay of Bengal to trigger rains in Odisha

Met office said heavy to very heavy rainfall might lead to landslides in hilly regions, damage houses and cause water-logging in low lying areas.

Published: 20th September 2020 10:19 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th September 2020 10:19 AM   |  A+A-

Image of Bay of Bengal for representational purpose only

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR:  A fresh low pressure area is likely to bring in heavy showers to the State next week. The system, the India Meteorological Department said, is likely to form over north-east Bay of Bengal and neighbourhood by Sunday.

The system is expected to become more marked in the subsequent 24 hours. The weather office has issued an orange warning and forecast heavy to very heavy rainfall over Malkangiri, Koraput, Balasore, Mayurbhanj, Bhadrak, Jajpur and Kendrapara districts on Sunday.

Met office said heavy to very heavy rainfall might lead to landslides in hilly regions, damage houses and cause water-logging in low lying areas. Special Relief Commissioner Pradeep Kumar Jena has asked Collectors to monitor the situation closely.

The new system is likely to trigger rainfall over coastal, northern and adjoining western districts on Sunday. Heavy to very heavy rainfall is expected at Deogarh, Keonjhar, Sundargarh, Sambalpur, Jharsuguda, Bargarh, Angul, Nuapada, Balangir and Sambalpur districts on Monday.

“Light to moderate rainfall or thundershower activity may occur at most places in Odisha on Monday. The rainfall activity is expected to reduce from Tuesday onwards,” said Bhubaneswar Meteorological Centre Director, HR Biswas.

Under influence of the system, squally surface winds reaching up to 45 km to 55 km per hour will prevail along the coast. North Bay of Bengal and adjoining west-central Bay of Bengal off Odisha coast will experience similar squally winds.

Met office has advised the fishermen not to venture into deep sea area from Sunday. Between June 1 and Saturday, at least eight systems have formed over Bay of Bengal, five of them in August alone. The normal rainfall during the period is 1068 mm and it has recorded only a two per cent deficit.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Odisha rains Odisha weather
India Matters
A Sukhoi Su-30MKI jet flies over Ladakh amid tension at LAC | pTI
Indian Army unable to patrol 5 posts due to presence of Chinese troops
Gayle force he might be, but even the Universe boss can't avoid the bio-bubble restriction!
Cartoon: Remote IPL! Switching on the fun and games in COVID times
Representational Image
TN COVID-19 care centre turns exam hall for final year student
Farmers’ groups, protesting agriculture Bills, arrive in Patiala. (Photo | PTI)
Explained: What are the new Agri Bills are and why farmers are unhappy

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Sri Krishna Mutt’s Rajangana was flooded. (Photo | EPS)
Karnataka Rains: Floods wreak havoc in Udupi, NDRF teams lead rescue ops
Chennai Super Kings Skipper MS Dhoni and Mumbai Indians Captain Rohit Sharma during the toss. (Photo | PTI)
IPL 2020: Get ready for virtual Whistle Podu this IPL season
Gallery
MS Dhoni hasn't lost an ounce of his leadership acumen even after a 437-day hiatus as his battle-hardened CSK outfit beat Mumbai Indians in IPL 2020 opener. (Photo | PTI)
MS Dhoni-led CSK extract revenge over defending champs Mumbai Indians in IPL 2020 opener
Virat Kohli (Royal Challengers Bangalore) | Captain Kohli will be key to Royal Challengers Bangalore's hopes in the 13th edition of the tournament. The star batsman hasn't been at his best in the T20 tournament, save the 2016 edition when he scored 640 runs in 16 matches to guide Bangalore to a runner-up finish. But with 'King Kohli' backed by big guns including South Africa's AB de Villiers and Aaron Finch of Australia, Bangalore will be optimistic about doing better than last year, when they finished with the wooden spoon. (Photo | AFP)
From Virat Kohli to Andre Russell: Five explosive players who could finish with the most Dream11 points in IPL 2020
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp