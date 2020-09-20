Misinformation on coronaviris patient’s death triggers tension

By Express News Service

BARIPADA: Tension erupted on Friday night in front of the KISS Covid hospital at Bankisole within Suliapada police limits the district over misinformation regarding a patient’s death. As per reports, Rukumani Behera, a resident of Icchinda in ward no 12 of Rairangpur municipality, contracted the virus and was admitted in the hospital on September 7.

When her condition got serious, she was rushed to KIMS Covid hospital Bhubaneswar the following day. However, she succumbed on the same day. Her son Chandan Behera was informed about her death by one of the health staff who asked him to come and collect the death certificate as he won’t be able to cremate her as per Covid guidelines.

Meanwhile, back home, Chandan and family members observed Rukumani’s last rituals by burning an effigy and observing other customs as per Hindu tradition. On the 10th day on Friday when the family was observing Shudhikriya, Chandan got a call from a sweeper at the KISS Covid hospital in Bansikole. To his dismay, the sweeper told him that his mother was alive and asked him to take her home.

Aghast at receiving the news when people had assembled for the 10th day rituals, Chandan and his relatives rushed to the Covid hospital. But on arrival, a commotion between the aggrieved party and health staff followed after they were told that the information was wrong due to some confusion. The situation was brought under control after a platoon of police personnel and administrative officials reached the spot.

Contacted, additional district magistrate Bibekananda Sahu confirmed that Rukumani died at the KIMS Covid hospital on September 8. “Authorities of Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation issued a letter after receiving the body of Rukumani Behera,” he added.