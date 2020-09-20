Odisha: Call for re-engaging health workers

By Express News Service

JEYPORE: Several local organisations and public representatives on Saturday sought re-appointment of 240 health workers, who were recently retrenched by the State Government.

The district administration had engaged the workers for collecting swab samples, distribution of medicines and conducting house-to-house surveillance in villages in August. However, they were disengaged on September 15.

Residents of villages where the workers were engaged said they now have to approach the nearest Primary Health Centre for availing medical services. The unavailability of workers has created a void in rural health care, they said. Koraput Collector Madhusudan Mishra assured the locals and the workers that he will take up the matter with the officials concerned.

