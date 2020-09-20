Odisha Congress accuses BJP of horse trading ahead of bypolls

By Express News Service

JAGATSINGHPUR: Even as the date for bypoll to Tirtol Assembly constituency is yet to be announced, the district unit of Congress on Saturday accused BJP of horse trading after several of its members joined the saffron party in Bhubaneswar.

On Friday, Congress leader Rajkishore Behera, former MLA Kailash Mallick, former panchayat samiti chairman of Tirtol Pradipta Nayak and others joined the BJP in the State capital. This evoked sharp reaction from Congress’ Tirtol Assembly constituency president Bedadyuti Prusty, who slammed Behera for abandoning the party.

He said Behera was given ticket to contest from Tirtol in 2009 and 2014 Assembly polls and he lost to his rival candidate from BJD on both occasions as he failed to build a rapport with the voters. Prusty also came down on Nayak and said the latter used the party for his own gains and switched sides by ignoring the interests of people of Tirtol. He said BJP leaders have been misleading Congress’ sarpanchs and panchayat samiti members and forcing them to switch sides.

Meanwhile, panchayat samiti member of Kanimul in Tirtol block, Rani Chapeyar said local Congress leaders had called her to attend a meeting in Bhubaneswar. But they took her to the BJP office where she was given a cap and badge. “But I continue to remain a member of Congress,” Rani said.

The date for the bypoll has not yet been announced. However, major political parties have started door-to-door visits and are trying to woo the voters. The Congress has already unofficially declared the name of a fresh face Himanshu Mallick for the poll while BJP and BJD are yet to do so. This is in sharp contrast to the 2019 Assembly elections when the party had declared its candidate for the constituency just a few days ahead of polls.

IIC accuses husband of domestic violence

Rourkela: The Birmitrapur IIC Snigdharani Suna has accused her husband of domestic violence and lodged a complaint with RN Pali police station. Her husband Suresh Bag is a junior lecturer at the Rourkela Government Autonomous College. Sources said the IIC in her written complaint stated that she was being tortured mentally and physically by Bag and her in-laws since her marriage a decade back. Panposh SDPO Shanta Nutan Samad, without disclosing the name of the complainant or the accused, said investigation is underway and appropriate action would be taken after inquiry.