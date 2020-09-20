STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Odisha: Man held for killing brother in Jajpur  

A 34-year-old man was arrested for killing his elder brother following an argument over a domestic quarrel in Galiachanda village within Jajpur Road police limits on Friday. 

Published: 20th September 2020 08:59 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th September 2020 08:59 AM   |  A+A-

arrest, handcuffs, crime

Image for representational purpose only

By Express News Service

JAJPUR: A 34-year-old man was arrested for killing his elder brother following an argument over a domestic quarrel in Galiachanda village within Jajpur Road police limits on Friday. Police said the accused, Sridhar Nayak worked in a private company in Bengaluru and had returned home after his factory was closed during lockdown. 

“The accused picked up an argument with his elder brother Uttam Nayak, a mason by profession and abused him over a domestic issue on Thursday night.  Uttam objected to Sridhar’s behaviour and asked him to exercise restraint. The accused got angry and picked up a shovel and hit it on the head of his brother, injuring him seriously,” said Pabitra Moharana, the investigating officer of the case.

Hearing the commotion, the neighbours rushed to the spot and took Uttam to a nearby hospital where doctors declared him brought dead. Sridhar was arrested and booked for murder basing on a complaint filed by the wife of the deceased on Friday. Police also seized the shovel used in the crime.  
 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Odisha crime Odisha murder Odisha police
India Matters
A Sukhoi Su-30MKI jet flies over Ladakh amid tension at LAC | pTI
Indian Army unable to patrol 5 posts due to presence of Chinese troops
Gayle force he might be, but even the Universe boss can't avoid the bio-bubble restriction!
Cartoon: Remote IPL! Switching on the fun and games in COVID times
Representational Image
TN COVID-19 care centre turns exam hall for final year student
Farmers’ groups, protesting agriculture Bills, arrive in Patiala. (Photo | PTI)
Explained: What are the new Agri Bills are and why farmers are unhappy

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Sri Krishna Mutt’s Rajangana was flooded. (Photo | EPS)
Karnataka Rains: Floods wreak havoc in Udupi, NDRF teams lead rescue ops
Chennai Super Kings Skipper MS Dhoni and Mumbai Indians Captain Rohit Sharma during the toss. (Photo | PTI)
IPL 2020: Get ready for virtual Whistle Podu this IPL season
Gallery
MS Dhoni hasn't lost an ounce of his leadership acumen even after a 437-day hiatus as his battle-hardened CSK outfit beat Mumbai Indians in IPL 2020 opener. (Photo | PTI)
MS Dhoni-led CSK extract revenge over defending champs Mumbai Indians in IPL 2020 opener
Virat Kohli (Royal Challengers Bangalore) | Captain Kohli will be key to Royal Challengers Bangalore's hopes in the 13th edition of the tournament. The star batsman hasn't been at his best in the T20 tournament, save the 2016 edition when he scored 640 runs in 16 matches to guide Bangalore to a runner-up finish. But with 'King Kohli' backed by big guns including South Africa's AB de Villiers and Aaron Finch of Australia, Bangalore will be optimistic about doing better than last year, when they finished with the wooden spoon. (Photo | AFP)
From Virat Kohli to Andre Russell: Five explosive players who could finish with the most Dream11 points in IPL 2020
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp