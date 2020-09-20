Odisha: Man held for killing brother in Jajpur  

By Express News Service

JAJPUR: A 34-year-old man was arrested for killing his elder brother following an argument over a domestic quarrel in Galiachanda village within Jajpur Road police limits on Friday. Police said the accused, Sridhar Nayak worked in a private company in Bengaluru and had returned home after his factory was closed during lockdown.

“The accused picked up an argument with his elder brother Uttam Nayak, a mason by profession and abused him over a domestic issue on Thursday night. Uttam objected to Sridhar’s behaviour and asked him to exercise restraint. The accused got angry and picked up a shovel and hit it on the head of his brother, injuring him seriously,” said Pabitra Moharana, the investigating officer of the case.

Hearing the commotion, the neighbours rushed to the spot and took Uttam to a nearby hospital where doctors declared him brought dead. Sridhar was arrested and booked for murder basing on a complaint filed by the wife of the deceased on Friday. Police also seized the shovel used in the crime.

