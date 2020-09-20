STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Odisha projects 2.14 lakh coronavirus cases by September end

As per the projection, the number of active cases would be close to 39,000 considering the rate of recovery at around 80 per cent.

odisha swab odisha coronavirus odisha covid
By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: With Odisha reporting over 4,000 new cases in a 24-hour period, the State Government has projected the total confirmed Covid-19 cases would be around 2.14 lakh by the end of this month.

As per the projection, the number of active cases would be close to 39,000 considering the rate of recovery at around 80 per cent (pc). The tally and active cases now stand at 1,75,550 and 33,149 respectively. The State recorded 4,000 plus new infections for the fourth consecutive day on Saturday as 4,209 persons were found positive of 48,075 samples tested.

The positivity rate rose to 8.75 pc even as the number of RT-PCR tests went below 10,000. Fifteen districts recorded more than 100 cases. After a marginal drop in new infections a few days back, the cases went up in Khurda and Cuttack, now the epicentre of Covid-19. Khurda and Cuttack registered 663 and 491 cases respectively followed by Puri (326) and Balasore (183).

Stating that the fight with Covid-19 will continue, but not with the infected people, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik called upon to support the patients so that they can fight the pandemic with courage. On the day, 4,090 patients from 30 districts recovered. Since the State expects that around 75 pc patients will remain in home isolation by the end of this month, the bed requirement would be less than 10,000 by that time.

“We have around 10,000 beds in dedicated Covid hospitals and nearly 4,000 beds for people willing to get admitted in private hospitals. We will add more ICU beds as our focus is now to ensure that the patients are not deprived of critical care,” Additional Chief Secretary of Health PK Mohapatra said.

