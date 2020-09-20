STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Odisha sees record one-day spike of 4,330 COVID-19 cases, death toll breaches 700-mark

Of the 4,330 new cases, 2,556 were reported from various quarantine centres, while the rest were detected during contact tracing, the official said.

For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

BHUBANESWAR: Odisha on Sunday registered its highest single-day spike of 4,330 COVID-19 cases, which pushed the state's infection count to 1,79,880, a health department official said.

The death toll rose to 701 with 10 more people succumbing to the infection, he said.

"Regret to inform the demise of Ten #COVID19 positive patients while under treatment in hospitals, the state's Health and Family Welfare Department said on Twitter.

Of the 4,330 new cases, 2,556 were reported from various quarantine centres, while the rest were detected during contact tracing, the official said.

Khurda district, of which state capital Bhubaneswar is a part, reported the maximum number of fresh cases at 644, followed by Cuttack 549 and Puri 292, he said.

Sixteen of the state's 30 districts recorded more than 100 cases each.

The deaths were recorded in eight districts - two each in Puri and Cuttack, and one each in Bolangir, Ganjam, Kalahandi, Khurda, Mayurbhanj and Sambalpur.

Odisha currently has 37,469 active cases, while 1,41,657 people have recovered so far.

Fifty-three COVID-19 patients have died due to comorbidities, according to the official.

As many as 27.66 lakh samples have been tested for COVID-19 in the state so far, including 51,154 on Saturday, he added.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp