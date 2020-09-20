Sarpanch suspended for misusing Collector’s powers

By Express News Service

BALANGIR: Sarpanch of Salebhata panchayat in Agalpara block Hemakanti Munda was on Saturday suspended by the State Government for misusing the powers of Collector and demolishing houses, allotted under Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana-Gramin (PMAY-G), of five tribal families.

Hemakanti and her husband Mohan Munda were arrested after they ordered the demolition of the houses on August 11. The sarpanch had ordered the demolition exercising the powers of Collector that she has been vested with for fighting Covid pandemic.

The five families were sanctioned houses under PMAY-G scheme. As they did not have their own land, the construction of houses allotted to them was started on vacant Government land, earmarked by the panchayat and block administration, in the village.

However, the lady sarpanch demolished the houses on August 11. The affected families lodged an FIR against Hemakanti, her husband Mohan Munda and eight others.