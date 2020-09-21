Absence of health officer raises concern

By Express News Service

JEYPORE: Even as the number of Covid-19 positive cases continue to rise in Jeypore town, the absence of a dedicated health officer to oversee treatment of patients and ensure sanitation has emerged as a cause of concern.

A lone health supervisor is responsible for monitoring the day-to-day health and sanitation services in 200 locations across the town. The Jeypore Municipality does not have a permanent executive officer.

Sub-Collector Hemakanta Say, who had been looking after the civic body, is on leave after being tested positive for the virus.

The locals have been demanding the appointment of a health officer and executive officer in the municipality. However, nothing has been done in this regard. Koraput CDMO Makarananda Behura said the district medical officer has been assigned the responsibility of health officer.