Action sought against Ayush doctor over patient’s death

By Express News Service

DHENKANAL: The district administration has recommended disciplinary action against Ayush doctor Swagatika Sahoo for not attending to a Covid-19 positive patient, who died at the district headquarters hospital (DHH) on September 14.

The patient was left unattended for several hours at the hospital. Following the incident, Chief district medical and public health officer Dr Sujatarani Mishra had suspended a pharmacist and recommended action against Dr Sahoo.

Sources said both Dr Sahoo and the pharmacist were present on the spot but left to inform the hospital manager and the ADMO (Medical) of the patient’s condition. Collector Bhumesh Chandra Behera said he recommended action against the Ayush doctor basing on reports submitted by the authorities concerned.

However, the recommendation of the district administration for action against Dr Sahoo has not gone down well with the State Ayush Doctors Association. Its members on Sunday threatened to stage an agitation if any action is initiated against Dr Sahoo. Stating that Ayush doctors are not authorised to prescribe allopathic medicines to patients, they questioned why no allopathy doctor attended to the patient at the hospital.

This is not the first such case reported from the DHH. On April 29, a patient, Kishor Chandra Sahoo died of medical negligence as his treatment was delayed. Sources said even as oxygen and nebuliser could not be arranged for Sahoo, the doctor on duty did not examine the patient. The incident had created widespread resentment in the town and the doctor later apologised to the deceased’s family members.