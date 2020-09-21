STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Admin focus on home isolation

 The move comes in the backdrop of serological survey conducted in Rourkela which suggested around 25 per cent of the city’s population have developed anti-bodies for coronavirus.

By Express News Service

ROURKELA: Focus on home isolation of asymptomatic and mild cases has led to closure of as many as 394 Covid-19 care facilities with 9,681 beds across Sundargarh district. The move comes in the backdrop of serological survey conducted in Rourkela which suggested around 25 per cent of the city’s population have developed anti-bodies for coronavirus. Moreover, the district administration had signed two MoUs with Jaiprakash Hospital and Shanti Memorial Hospital in the Steel City, which envisages creating 180 beds including a 30-bed ICU. Both the facilities are being funded from the Sundargarh District Mineral Foundation. 

Rourkela Municipal Corporation (RMC) sources said four days ago, 14 Covid-19 Care Homes (CCHs), nine Covid-19 Care Centres (CCCs) and six Cluster Temporary Medical Centres (CTMCs) with combined bed strength of 2,546 were closed across the city. At present, the 392-bed BPUT Covid-19 CCC and 100-bed SK DAV Polytechnic CCH with RT-PCR testing facility are functional in the city. 

Sources in District Rural Development Agency said in the rest of Sundargarh, five CCCs, 280 CCHs and 81 CTMCs with a total of 7,135 beds have been closed. Incidentally, there has been no let up in new cases in Sundargarh with 123 new cases reported on Sunday taking the active case tally to 1,127. 

Chief District Medical & Public Health Officer Dr SK Mishra said besides the two private hospitals, symptomatic patients are being treated at the dedicated Hi-Tech Covid hospital, Rourkela and the NTPC Covid-19 Health Centre. The rest of the facilities were closed. He, however warned violation of home isolation norms may spell trouble. 

