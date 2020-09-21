STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Bhitarkanika to partially reopen from October 1

The Forest department has made it mandatory for tourists to carry a local guide in their boat while visiting various areas of the park.

Published: 21st September 2020 05:26 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st September 2020 09:38 AM

By Express News Service

KENDRAPARA: Bhitarkanika National Park will be partially reopened for visitors from October 1. The park was closed for visitors from May 1 to July 31 during the mating and nesting season of saltwater crocodiles. The closure of the park was extended till September 30 due to the prevailing Covid-19 situation. 

The national park will be opened only for those guests who book their stay at Dangamal Nature Camp within the park from October 1 with  strict compliance to Covid-19 protocol, DFO of the park Bikash Ranjan Dash. 

Tourists and  visitors intending to visit  Bhitarkanika are required to log on to www.ecotourodisha.com and ensure their bookings.“The Forest department  has its rest houses in Dangamala, Agaranasi  Habalikothi, Gupti and Eakakula. But we will only allow tourists to visit Dangamala from October 1,”  added the forest officer. He said private tour and travel companies have been banned from setting up their tents for tourists in the park.

The Forest department has made it mandatory for tourists to carry a local guide in their boat while visiting various areas of the park. “We have trained around 40 youths from nearby  villages as guides and they will help the tourists. Eco-tourism in Bhitarkanika is a huge employment generator and has a multiplier impact on the economy as it   is a major contributor to employment creation particularly for women and  youths, fishermen, boat men and others. Eco- tourism can lead to the  reduction of poverty and to the promotion of socio-economic development  and decent work,” said Dash.

