Odisha: Man sacrifices boy in Balasore district in bid to be blessed with grandson

By Express News Service

BALASORE: Khantapada police in Balasore district on Sunday arrested a man for allegedly sacrificing a seven-year-old boy in the hope to be blessed with a grandson in Dhaian Sahi under Nuapur panchayat of Bahanaga block.

The accused was identified as 52-year-old Laxmidhar Mallick. The victim is Himangshu Botham, son of Baburam Botham of Dhaian Sahi. The incident took place eight days back. Khantapada IIC Sanjay Kumar Parida said the accused’s son Bhagirathi Mallick had married five years back but didn’t have any kids. Laxmidhar took his daughter-in-law to quacks, doctors and even made her consume Ayurvedic drugs. He also made offerings to appease various gods and goddesses but to no avail.

During interrogation, the accused revealed that god appeared in his dream and advised him to sacrifice a child in order to get a grandson.Besides, the god will be appeased by the sacrifice and grant his family wealth and happiness. Since then, Laxmidhar was searching for an opportunity to carry out his plan.

He decided to offer Himangshu as sacrifice as his parents often stayed away from home. Last Sunday, finding Himangshu alone at home, Laxmidhar took him to a pond located one km from the village. He strangulated the kid and threw his body in the pond.

Since the water body was not used by villagers and covered with wild vegetation, the accused thought his crime would go unnoticed.Baburam and his family searched for the kid but could not trace him. The next day, Baburam lodged a missing complaint with Khantapada police.

During investigation, police found Laxmidhar’s behaviour to be suspicious and detained him. During interrogation, he confessed to his crime.He took the police to the spot where he committed the crime and the boy’s body was found in the pond. The IIC said a case under Section 302 of the IPC has been registered and the accused was produced in Balasore SDJM Court.