Odisha reports 4,242 new Covid-19 cases, state tally touches 1,84,122

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Odisha reported 4,242 new cases of novel coronavirus and nine more fatalities in the last 24 hours, pushing the Covid-19 tally of the state to 1,84,122 and death count to 763.

Of the new cases reported from 30 districts, 2503 are related to quarantine while the remaining 1739 are linked to local transmission.

Khurda district, where the Covid-19 tally has crossed 30,000-mark, reported the highest number of 652 cases, followed by Cuttack (595), Jharsuguda (205) and Puri (182).

This apart, 12 more districts reported more than 100 fresh cases in the last 24 hours. The new positive cases detected in these districts remained 176 in Jagatsingpur, 171 in Mayurbhanj, 155 each in Balasore and Kendrapara, 153 in Kandhamal, 134 in Rayagada, 133 in Sundargarh, 131 in Jajpur, 130 in Angul, 114

each in Bargarh and Bhadrak and 113 in Sambalpur.

Health department officials said two Covid related deaths were reported from Keonjhar district, while one death each was also reported from Jagatsinghpur, Balasore, Jagatsinghpur, Kandhamal, Khurda, Mayurbhanj, Nabarangpur and Nayagarh districts.

The officials, however, said that death of more than 50 Covid patients in the state have occurred due to comorbidities.

As many as 28,14,734 samples have been tested for Covid-19 in the State so far. This includes 47,758 tested in the last 24 hours. The cumulative case positivity rate of the state has remained around 6.5 per cent.

The state now has 37,684 active cases, while 1,45,675 individuals infected with the virus have been recovered.