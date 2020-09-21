STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Odisha reports 4,242 new Covid-19 cases, state tally touches 1,84,122

Of the new cases reported from 30 districts, 2503 are related to quarantine while the remaining 1739 are linked to local transmission.

Published: 21st September 2020 04:25 PM  |   Last Updated: 21st September 2020 04:25 PM   |  A+A-

COVID testing, Odisha

A health worker collects swab sample for rapid antigen test at Unit-3 Urban Primary Health Center UPHC in Bhubaneswar (File photo| Biswanath Swain, EPS)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Odisha reported 4,242 new cases of novel coronavirus and nine more fatalities in the last 24 hours, pushing the Covid-19 tally of the state to 1,84,122 and death count to 763.

Of the new cases reported from 30 districts, 2503 are related to quarantine while the remaining 1739 are linked to local transmission.

Khurda district, where the Covid-19 tally has crossed 30,000-mark, reported the highest number of 652 cases, followed by Cuttack (595), Jharsuguda (205) and Puri (182).

This apart, 12 more districts reported more than 100 fresh cases in the last 24 hours. The new positive cases detected in these districts remained 176 in Jagatsingpur, 171 in Mayurbhanj, 155 each in Balasore and Kendrapara, 153 in Kandhamal, 134 in Rayagada, 133 in Sundargarh, 131 in Jajpur, 130 in Angul, 114
each in Bargarh and Bhadrak and 113 in Sambalpur.

Health department officials said two Covid related deaths were reported from Keonjhar district, while one death each was also reported from Jagatsinghpur, Balasore, Jagatsinghpur, Kandhamal, Khurda, Mayurbhanj, Nabarangpur and Nayagarh districts.

The officials, however, said that death of more than 50 Covid patients in the state have occurred due to comorbidities.

As many as 28,14,734 samples have been tested for Covid-19 in the State so far. This includes 47,758 tested in the last 24 hours. The cumulative case positivity rate of the state has remained around 6.5 per cent.

The state now has 37,684 active cases, while 1,45,675 individuals infected with the virus have been recovered.

More from Odisha
Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Odisha coronavirus Bhubaneswar coronavirus Odisha Covid tally Odisha covid deaths
India Matters
A health worker collects samples for COVID-19 Rapid Antigen test. (File photo | PTI)
India's COVID-19 recovery rate crosses 80 per cent mark
For representational purposes
Pre-filled Return form soon, says GST Network CEO Prakash Kumar
Sub-lieutenant Riti Singh and Sub-lieutenant Kumudini Tyagi (Photo | A Sanesh, EPS)
In a historic first, two women chopper pilots posted on Indian Navy warship
Host Jimmy Kimmel speaks on stage during the 72nd Emmy Awards telecast. (Photo| AP)
Here's the complete list of winners at 72nd Emmy Awards

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Schools were reopened for 9-12 standard students under unlock 4.0 guidelines in Vijayawada on Monday. (Photo | EPS/Prasant Madugula)
Unlock 4: Schools and colleges partially reopen in some states after 6 months
Tourists visiting the Taj Mahal after six months in Agra (Photo | AP)
Unlock 4: Taj Mahal, Agra Fort reopen for tourists amid strict COVID 19 safety measures
Gallery
Gareth Bale ended his seven seasons at Madrid on Saturday when he returned on a season-long loan to Tottenham, the club he left in 2013 to come to Spain. (Photo | AP)
The Gareth Bale that Real Madrid fans adored: A brief trip down the memory lane as the Welshman leaves Bernabeau on loan
Canadian sitcom 'Schitt's Creek' created history as it made a clean sweep in the comedy category at the 72nd Emmy Awards. Bagging seven out of 15 wins, here's why audiences resonate with this comedic show. (From L-R: Annie Murphy, Eugene Levy, Catherine O
'Schitt's Creek' sweeps Emmy 2020's Comedy category with seven big wins, here's what makes this Canadian gem click
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp