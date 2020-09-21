RPF urges passengers to report security issues

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Railway Protection Force (RPF) officers on Sunday urged passengers to share information on security related matters, to help them enhance surveillance at railway stations and trains.On the occasion of 36th RPF Raising Day, a ‘Yatri Sampark’ and passenger awareness programme was organised at the railway station in Bhubaneswar on Sunday.

Bhubaneswar RPF officers informed people about the helpline number 182 (security related) and encouraged them to report whenever they are in distress or observe any illegal activity on the railway station premises or in the trains.

A senior officer said the 182 helpline number is operational across the country from over four years but not many passengers are using it. “In case, a passenger faces harassment or observes anything illegal, he/she waits for the ticket collector or any security personnel to arrive in the compartment they are travelling in or they report the matter to the RPF and GRP officers only after reaching the railway station,” he added.

RPF officers encouraged the passengers to report matters like people forcefully occupying their seats, watching inappropriate videos near them, stealing their goods, trafficking of minor children, transportation of narcotics substances, incidents of chain pulling, carrying explosive materials, spitting on railway station premises or in trains, and others, via the helpline number.

“RPF personnel will immediately act upon the reports and complaints after receiving them. Passengers wanting to share information on any security related matters can also contact the helpline number after he/she reaches their destination,” said the senior officer.

Bhubaneswar RPF had received and addressed 156 complaints/reports via 182 helpline number in 2019 and 53 this year so far.RPF IG and Principal Chief Security Commissioner of East Coast Railway (ECoR), Raja Ram, along with other officers of the force, Government Railway Police (GRP) and the station director were present. In 1985, the RPF Act was amended to recognise the force as an Armed Force of the Union for better protection and security of the railway property.