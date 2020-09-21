Skill centres to come up in mineral bearing districts  

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The Skill Development and Technical Education department has decided to develop skill training centres in mineral bearing districts by utilising funds available in the Odisha Mineral Bearing Areas Development Corporation (OMBADC).

This was informed by Secretary of Skill Development and Technical Education department Sanjay Singh to the Board of Directors of the corporation at a meeting held here under the chairmanship of Chief Secretary Asit Tripathy.

“It has been decided to develop the innovative skill development centres in OMBADC areas as per manpower demands of the industries coming up in Odisha,” Singh said. Thirteen popular and employable trades were identified for the area covering nine districts.

The Chief Secretary asked the department to work out specific SOP for OMBADC districts in this matter.

Taking a sector-wise review of the projects under implementation, Tripathy said OMBADC districts like Kenojhar, Koraput, Sundargarh, Sambalpur and Mayurbhnaj have great potential for horticultural activities. He asked the Agriculture and Farmers’ Empowerment department to build up a mega nursery for all varieties of horticultural plants and encourage farmers of these districts to take up horticulture in a big way.

Development Commissioner Suresh Mohapatra advised the department to collect best species mother plants of all varieties suitable for the agro-climatic zone of the nine districts so that those could be multiplied through plant breeding processes in the nursery.

OMBADC CEO Uma Nanduri said projects worth Rs 1080.92 crore in priority sectors like housing, drinking water, skill development and forestry have been sanctioned under Phase-I fund of the corporation. She said more than 95 per cent (28,500) of the dwelling units and 93 per cent (199) of the drinking water projects have been completed.

Similarly, more than 95 per cent of the activities under farm/social forestry have been accomplished.

She said projects of worth Rs 12,118 crore sanctioned under phase-I are being implemented through 12 departments. So far, Rs 2085 crore has been released against Phase-II projects.