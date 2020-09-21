STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
With inclusion of Congress turncoat, cracks in BJP split wide open in Odisha's Jagatsinghpur

Irate workers led by local BJP leader Khirod Chandra Pal conducted a protest meet and alleged that Ramakant Bhoi was being ignored in party activities.

Published: 21st September 2020 09:37 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st September 2020 09:37 AM   |  A+A-

BJP leaders after the protest met at Biridi in Jagatsinghpur on Sunday| Express

By Express News Service

JAGATSINGHPUR: The inclusion of veteran Congress leader Rajkishore Behera in BJP has caused a tumult in the saffron party’s district organisation. BJP workers of Biridi block in Tirtol Assembly constituency on Sunday threatened to boycott the upcoming bypoll if Ramakant Bhoi, the BJP candidate in 2009 and 2014, is not given the party ticket. 

Irate workers led by local BJP leader Khirod Chandra Pal conducted a protest meet and alleged that Bhoi was being ignored in party activities. "The district BJP is yet to learn to give respect to a leader who has dedicated himself to strengthen the party’s base at the grassroots level," said Pal.

Bhoi's supporters apprehend that the party may chose Behera over their leader in the upcoming by-election as speculation is rife that senior leaders promised party ticket to the former if he joined BJP.Behera had unsuccessfully contested the 2009 and 2014 elections from Tirtol on a Congress ticket. He secured 48,100 and 53,505 votes respectively.

Sources said before Bhoi contested the elections, BJP had hardly any base in Tirtol and its candidates even lost their security deposit after facing severe drubbing  from their rival nominees. In 2009 polls, BJP candidate Latamani Das secured a paltry 4,514 votes, which was only 3.22 per cent of the total votes polled.

In 2014 polls, the party fielded Bhoi who managed to get 14,516 votes, which was 9.01 per cent of the total votes. Bhoi improved his performance in 2019 Assembly elections by securing 53,581 votes, which was 30.90 per cent of the total polling.

Another BJP leader Priyaranjan Mallick said the party was able to strengthen its base in Tirtol due to Bhoi's leadership skills and his good rapport with voters. During the recent floods, he reached out to the affected people with relief. Bhoi has also distributed masks and sanitisers to people during the coronavirus crisis. "If Bhoi is not given the party ticket, we will be forced to boycott the bypoll," he said.

Other BJP leaders Biswabhusan Mallick, Laxmidhar Sahoo and Bibhuti Bhusan Bhuyan, who participated in the protest meet, said a representation has been submitted to the State BJP president requesting him not to ignore Bhoi.

Political observers opined that the fraction in BJP ahead of the bypoll is likely to benefit BJD which is also facing internal squabbles over selection of candidates.

