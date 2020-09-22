STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
BJP MP Suresh Pujari urges Centre to take over Odisha Covid management

Says the State Govt has failed in testing, tracing and treatment of Covid patients

Bargarh BJP MP Suresh Pujari

Bargarh BJP MP Suresh Pujari (File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: PERTURBED over the rapid spread of coronavirus infection and the State Government handling of the situation, BJP Lok Sabha Member Suresh Pujari has urged the Centre to take charge of Covid-19 management in Odisha.

Participating in a debate on Covid situation in the country in the Lok Sabha on Sunday, Pujari said a report from Washington University has predicted that more than 11,000 people of Odisha will die of coronavirus by January next year.

“The State Government has utterly failed in testing, tracing and treatment of the patients. I request the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare to take charge of the management in Odisha like it did in case of Delhi to bring down the alarming rise in Covid infections,” Pujari said.

The BJP MP from Bargarh, who recovered from the infection recently, further said a large number of infected people are dying due to lack of treatment as the health system has collapsed. This is a matter of grave concern, he said and made a strong plea for the Health Ministry to take immediate charge of Covid situation in Odisha.

He further requested the Ministry to make arrangement for providing information about the health condition of Covid patients under treatment to their family members on daily basis as they have no access to hospitals.

However, the ruling BJD has strongly refuted Pujari’s statement and said Odisha has been acclaimed nationally and internationally for low death rate and high recovery rate. BJD spokesperson Lenin Mohanty said due to proper treatment and excellent Covid care support, the State is considered a role model in Covid management.

“It seems Pujari does not stay much in Odisha due to which he is unaware of these facts,” Mohanty said and added that he should refrain from making such false and malicious statements and politicise a sensitive problem like Covid.

