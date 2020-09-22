Former Prasar Bharati ADG passes away in Odisha

By Express News Service

SAMBALPUR: Former Additional Director General (ADG) of Prasar Bharati Abhaya Padhi died of Covid-19 at a private hospital in Bargarh town on Monday. He was 71. Born on September 16, 1949, Padhi, after completing his PG in English from Sambalpur University, taught the language for a brief period in Panchayat College, Bargarh. He later joined the Indian Information Service and started his career as a Transmission Executive with the All India Radio (AIR).

He served AIR and Doordarshan in various capacities in different parts of the country including Arunachal Pradesh and Mizoram. Known for his participating in literary activities, Padhi’s voice over the radio in a serial, ‘Tike Sununta’ in Sambalpuri language, was a huge hit among people of western Odisha. Another series of his essays, ‘Gula Gupa’, broadcast on AIR, was also popular among people of the region.

A poet, lyricist, essayist and eloquent speaker, Padhi was also a visiting faculty at the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), Dhenkanal. His last rites were performed at Rajghat in the city. He is survived by his wife, son and daughter.