NHRC seeks ATR over patients' death in Odisha

By Express News Service

DHENKANAL: The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has sought Action Taken Report (ATR) from the State Government on the death of two patients due to alleged medical negligence at the district headquarters hospital (DHH) here.

Acting on petition by human rights activist Radhakant Tripathy, NHRC sought ATR from the Principal Secretary of Health department. Tripathy took up the case of Susant Prusty who suffered a heart attack on being informed that he tested Covid positive and collapsed on the DHH verandah while people including medical staff stood as mute spectators. He succumbed hours later after being left unattended by doctors.

He has also filed another petition regarding a similar case where a patient Kishor Chandra Sahoo of Dhenkanal town, who had respiratory problems, breathed his last due to delayed provision of oxygen and nebuliser. The incidents had taken place on September 14 and April 29 respectively.