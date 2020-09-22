STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Pillar to post run for COVID-19 test in Odisha's Jagatsingpur

Sarpanch makes several rounds of hospitals to test his ailing father, fails
 

By Express News Service

JAGATSINGHPUR: AT a time when the number of positive coronavirus cases is on the rise in Jagatsingpur, sarpanchs allege that testing is being done in a haphazard manner across the district. A case in point is Birabar Mantri, a villager of Garei under Kujang block, who despite having Covid-19 symptoms could not be tested so far. Father of the Garei sarpanch Sangram Mantri, Birabar had been suffering from fever, cough and cold after he came in direct contact with his daughter, grandson and son-in-law who were found infected with the virus. Birabar was staying with them for the last few days and when they were isolated at their house in Rahama Bazaar last week, he decided to return to his house at Garei. 

He took some medicines after consulting a local doctor for fever. However, his condition deteriorated and Sangram had to admit him to the district headquarters hospital (DHH) at Jagatsinghpur on Sunday.

The sarpanch informed the doctor about his father’s travel history and requested for a Covid-19 test. The doctor, though, sought intervention of the ADMO (Medical) Dr Ajay Swain and the latter referred him to Kujang CHC for testing. 

On reaching the CHC on Monday, medical officer Prasanna Kumar Panda informed the sarpanch that the test cannot be conducted due to staff shortage and non-availability of testing kits. With no other way out, Birabar and Sangram had to return home. “We have planned to get him tested at a private facility. But if I had to face a situation like this for getting a test done, one can imagine the plight of villagers,” said the sarpanch.

Similarly, sarpanch of Gopiakuda panchayat Nandini Panda alleged that adequate testing is not being done at block level. While the local administration had decided to test 200 swabs per day in each block, only 70 to 80 swabs are being tested daily, she alleged.The district on Monday reported 176 positive cases.

