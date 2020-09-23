STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Check crime against women, demands Bhubaneswar BJP MP Aparajita

The Bhubaneswar MP said the situation in women shelters in the State is a cause for concern as several such incidents take place in these places.

Published: 23rd September 2020 07:54 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd September 2020 07:55 AM

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: THE BJP MP from Bhubaneswar Aparajita Sarangi on Tuesday demanded that the Centre should ask the Odisha Government to fix a timeline to bring down the rising crime against women in the State. Raising the issue in the Lok Sabha by referring to the latest report of the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB), Sarangi said Odisha has achieved the dubious distinction of claiming the third place in the country as far as crime against women is concerned.

“Centre should discuss the issue with the Odisha Government and ask it to formulate an action plan to bring down crime against women in the State within a time limit,” she said.

Describing the situation as worrisome, the BJP MP said as per the data released by the NCRB report, for every one lakh population in Odisha, 91.3 number of crimes is committed against women while the conviction rate stands at negligible 8.3 per cent.

Similarly, the pendency of cases relating to crime against women is one of the highest in the country at 94.7 per cent, she said.

The Bhubaneswar MP said the situation in women shelters in the State is a cause for concern as several such incidents take place in these places.

There are reports of crime against women from all parts of the State including a tribal girl in Malkangiri district who was gang-raped and a minor in Biramitrapur who was sexually assaulted. However, the State Government’s inaction in all these incidents is a cause for worry, she said.

“I am a woman and worried over the inaction of the Odisha Government to bring down the number of crimes against women,” Sarangi said and demanded that the Centre should ask the State to immediately take corrective measures.  

