COVID-19 tests in Odisha increase so does infection

By Express News Service

ROURKELA: Even as the number of tests has increased considerably in Sundargarh, the surge in Covid-19 cases continues unabated in the district. Till September 19, as many as 1,37,852 samples have been tested in the district but there has been no let-up in fresh cases on a daily basis. Blatant violation of Covid-19 norms is the main reason for the aggravating situation.

On Tuesday, Sundargarh reported its biggest single-day spike of 201 new cases, all contacts of Covid-19 patients. The previous single-day record was 195 cases reported on September 14. Sources said there has been a spurt in local transmission since September 1.

An employee of the Panchyatiraj department, who is in home isolation after catching the virus, said he used to be careful at office but two of his colleagues remained nonchalant about the precautionary measures and for them, others had to suffer.

A senior Health officer admitted that there are frequent complaints of violation of home isolation guidelines by infected patients and hence, it is not a surprise that new cases are on the rise. So far, the district has reported 6,748 positive cases of which 5,470 have recovered and 1,235 are active. As many as 39 Covid-19 patients have died in Sundargarh till date. Rourkela alone accounts for 3,900 positive cases.

In Rourkela, the usual rush is being witnessed on streets and marketplaces with opening of economic activities. Sources said 65-70 per cent of people do not wear mask or cover faces properly. Besides, a large numbers of residents do not adhere to social distancing norm.

Before July 3, Sundargarh had hardly around 220 positive cases. But in the last 11 weeks, a whopping 6,528 cases have been added to the tally. Chief district medical and public health officer Dr SK Mishra said testing has been augmented in Sundargarh and insisted on strict adherence to Covid-19 guidelines in order to improve the situation.