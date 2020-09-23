STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
COVID-19 cases cross 5,000-mark in Sambalpur

The district witnesses a significant rise in cases in the current month; recovery rate stands at 75.64 per cent.

Published: 23rd September 2020

By Express News Service

SAMBALPUR: The number of Covid-19 cases in Sambalpur district crossed the 5,000 mark on Tuesday. With 113 fresh cases reported on Tuesday, the tally went up to 5,063 in the district.

The district witnessed a significant rise in cases in the current month. While the number of cases stood at 2,906 on September 1, it crossed the 3,000-mark two days later. Over 1,000 cases were reported from September 3 to 14. However, despite the rise in the number of cases, the recovery rate stands at 75.64 per cent. As many as 3,830 people have already recovered from the disease in the district from where 22 deaths have been reported so far. 

Sources said the high number of cases is a result of rigorous testing and monitoring. Most of the cases were detected from Sambalpur Municipal Corporation (SMC) area where active surveillance is being carried out by rapid response teams formed by the Health and Family Welfare department. 

With the district administration focusing on home isolation, a large number of patients are now seeking treatment at their homes and their health condition is being monitored by Covid Sachetaks and the SMC call centre. 

As per officials, as on Tuesday, 859 patients are under home isolation and 110 undergoing treatment at the Covid hospital here. Around 217 patients, mostly asymptomatic are being treated at the Covid Care Centre at Burla. Similarly, 25 such patients are seeking treatment at Covid Care Homes in their respective blocks. 
Meanwhile, work on the second 100-bed Covid Hospital at VIMSAR, Burla is going on in full swing and is likely to be over within a week. 

